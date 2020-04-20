Last updated: 03:46 PM ET, Mon April 20 2020

US Travel Estimates COVID-19 Impact 9 Times Worse Than 9/11

Features & Advice U.S. Travel Association Janeen Christoff April 20, 2020

The White House in Washington DC
PHOTO: The White House in Washington, DC (Photo via lucky-photographer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A report from the U.S. Travel Association has found that a full third of all the jobs lost in the U.S. are travel-related, which is nine times greater than the impact the industry felt after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The association estimates that, by the end of April, eight million of the 24 million travel jobs in the country will be lost. The report also found that travel spending will top half a trillion dollars by the end of 2020.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
American Queen Steamboat Company Victory I

Victory Cruise Lines Revises Schedule Amid Pandemic

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Welcome to Las Vegas sign

Wynn Resorts CEO Calls for Nevada’s Reopening

Destination & Tourism
Enterprise

Enterprise, National Extend Elite Tiers for Loyalty Programs

Car Rental & Rail
Sir Richard Branson

Richard Branson Offers Private Island as Collateral to Aid...

Airlines & Airports

"The CARES Act was a good start, but the data shows there is still extreme and mounting pain in the American travel industry," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. "We're appealing for fixes, the addition of more relief, faster rules, and greater flexibility."

The association also requested the Paycheck Protection Program be refunded.

The relief program needs to fit the crisis, and we're still learning the magnitude and intricacies of this particular crisis," Dow said.

The report paints a dire economic picture within the industry.

Analysis by Tourism Economics found that overall travel spending last week plunged to $2.9 billion—an 85 percent drop since the first week of March and 87 percent lower than the same week in 2019, according to a separate analysis by Tourism Economics.

Data from MMGY Travel Intelligence revealed that 90 percent of travelers surveyed had some type of travel or travel-related activity planned prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and 80 percent of those either canceled or postponed those plans.

U.S. Travel is also urging Congress to take action on several other points:

Expand eligibility for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to DMOs

—Appropriate an additional $600 billion for the PPP and extend the coverage period through December 2020

—Revise the PPP maximum loan calculation to 8x a business' monthly outlays, and allow it to cover both payroll and non-payroll expenses.

For more information on U.S. Travel Association, United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Matterhorn mountain illuminated with the American flag.

American Flag Lights Up the Matterhorn as a Message of Hope

How to Stay Healthy on the Road

gallery icon 25 Best Travel Books To Read Right Now

California's Empty Hotel Rooms Being Allocated to the Homeless

Should You Book Holiday Travel Now?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS