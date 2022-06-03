US Travel: Travel Industry Needs to Have a Say in EV Charging Infrastructure
Features & Advice Harvey Chipkin June 03, 2022
The travel industry should have a significant role in determining the infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging and its efforts will be crucial to a vision for the industry that is more sustainable and innovative, according to speakers on a webinar organized by the U.S. Travel Association.
Tori Barnes, executive vice president-public affairs and policy for U.S. Travel, said the association was announcing the first-ever EV charging insights platform designed specifically for the industry. That tool is needed, she said, because there is a tremendous opportunity right now to insure that the massive amount of travel done by car is done sustainably, comfortably and with a return on investment for travel businesses.
Speakers said there is tremendous funding for EV charging now available because of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NMEVI) formula program that was part of the administration’s infrastructure bill and that will provide funding to states to strategically deploy EV charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network. .
Jeff Summerson, senior vice president- product for Arrivalist, a mobility data company, said the company recently did a study around two states – Arizona and North Carolina – based on millions of vehicle trips to determine where EV charging infrastructure is and where it needs to be. The report focused on non-interstate roads and highways because there is more information on interstates already available. The goal, he said, was to learn where infrastructure exists, where maximum “charging anxiety” lies and how to solve for that issue. He said that anxiety usually happens when it takes 45 minutes or more between stations.
In one extreme case in northeast Arizona, said Summerson, there are a large number of people stopping for attractions and other reasons and no charging infrastructure for many miles, which he called a “charging desert.” He said the purpose of tools being developed will collect appropriately filtered data that shows where EV infrastructure is and where it is needed.
There are many factors involved in deciding where charging stations should be, according to Summerson. Although a lot of emphasis has been placed on highway rest stop charging stations, there are many natural travel-centric locations as well, including hotels and national parks. Cree Lawson, CEO of Arrivalist, said that he has had hoteliers tell him that first-floor rooms have become more popular than ever because guests can charge cars from their room outlets.
Erik Hansen, vice president-government relations for US Travel, said hotels offer a perfect opportunity because there is a national lodging network already built along the nation’s highways. He said there are multiple areas where the industry should seek influence with governmental policy. For instance, said Hansen, there are places not federally designated as alternative fuel corridors – destined for investment in infrastructure -- as a good example of why the industry has to be at the table to insure the right investments and policies are in place. If there is to be an ideal EV infrastructure for travel, he said, its necessary to have coordinated efforts among automakers, policymakers and, most importantly, the travel industry.
Anne Smart, vice president-global public policy for ChargePoint, the largest global network of charging stations with locations in North America and Europe, said the company is waiting for guidance from the government on how states will be able to administer grant programs to build out alternative fuel corridors. States, she said, will be submitting plans in August as part of the ongoing discussion on where chargers should be. But she said there are many other factors to consider. For instance, will there be proper lighting, restaurants and restrooms near the chargers? Recharging, she said, is different from filling with gas, partly because it takes longer. Even fast chargers could take an hour and slow chargers involve an overnight period.
Brad Gentile, CEO of HIllEast Group, a public policy consultancy, said there is at least $7.5 billion in the infrastructure bill for EV infrastructure, but a lot of decisions need to be made correctly. He said there is broad support in both political parties for these investments, but that it is critical for the travel sector to remain engaged. The good news, he said, is that there is a lot of momentum for a good energy package – and even currently high gas prices provide an impetus for EV infrastructure investment.
At the end of the day, said Smart, it’s important to encourage states to understand that all types of destinations and tourist centers have a stake in EV infrastructure – including theme parks, beaches, stadiums, restaurants, wineries and more. “We need states to hear from the industry,” she said, “that they want to have stations at their locations.”
Gentile said that while airports are a natural for charging stations there is a lack of investment on the “land side” of airports, where charging stations would be. However, he said there is an opportunity to be more flexible in spending at those facilities to ensure that the stations are put in place.
There are also many opportunities to profit from charging stations. Lawson said he recently took an Uber and the car needed recharging during the trip. The driver recharged at a supermarket and Lawson went in and spent money. That is a possible scenario in any location. He said many people are already choosing a holiday based on charging options.
And Smart said that making travelers confident about the availability of charging stations is crucial. “We have to convince drivers,” she said, “that it will be OK to drive an electric vehicle.”
