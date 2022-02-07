Valentine’s Day Travel Deals To Save While Splurging This Year
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz February 07, 2022
Chances are, you and your loved one haven’t gone on a date in a long time. Or if you have, it’s that once-a-year, who’s-going-to-watch-the-kids-during-a-pandemic kind of date, which doesn’t often end up as satisfying as you’d expected.
With winter weather and busy schedules, you’ll be wanting some pampering and time alone with time of year. What better way to reconnect than through a romantic vacation together? No matter what budget you and yours have for your Valentine’s Day vacation, rest assured there’ll be romantic packages and Valentine’s Day deals to satisfy any budget this year.
If you’re looking to celebrate some alone time in a truly over-the-top way, check out Marriott Harbor Beach’s “Hearts Over Harbor Beach” package. The package includes a four-night, five-day stay in an Oceanfront Presidential Suite, romantic decor, daily breakfast in bed, a private yacht charter and helicopter tour, a private shopper experience, a couple’s massage, a barefoot dining experience and more for $19,350.
If cheaper is your speed, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts is offering a romance package called Stay (avec amour), which includes double occupancy accommodations, daily breakfast and welcome chocolates and cocktails at over 35 properties around the globe. Plus, it’s part of Marriott Bonvoy, which means Bonvoy members can save even more on their stays!
Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Resorts are offering up to 55 percent off their stays with the Never-Ending Love promotion using the code LOVE. Members of Palladium Rewards can also save even more. Secrets Resorts & Spas by AMR Collection is also offering the Love. Unlimited. package that includes up to 40 percent savings, a couple's massage, breakfast in bed and more.
Those wanting to explore a new destination a bit further south can look no further than Nevis, the sister island to St. Kitts and the birthplace of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton. This lush island offers some incredible resort deals for the month of February.
Oualie Beach Resort is offering a Valentine special for two that includes a free upgrade to a beachfront cottage with a king bed for seven nights, a couple’s massage and a romantic dinner for two for $1,800 now through the end of February.
Those looking for a luxury resort stay on the island can enjoy a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, which is offering its Seasons of Love package for $9,700 through December 15 of this year. Guests can enjoy a one-room pool studio, a curated Spotify playlist, exclusive access to the spa and more.
While it’s easy to find resorts and hotels offering savings on stays for Valentine’s Day, there are also more ways to save while you’re traveling, too. Air travelers can take their airport game to the next level by purchasing a Plaza Premium Lounge pass, which offers access to its lounges in over 70 airports around the globe, including Budapest, Hong Kong, Cancun, Vancouver, San Francisco and many more. Air travelers can now purchase one pass and purchase a second one fifty percent off. The lounges offer an elevated sanctuary before, after and in-between flights where travelers can rest, eat and work.
Passes are also cheaper than most flight upgrades, so even if you’ll be taking an international flight in economy class, you can still be pampered at the airport lounge in between connections. Some lounges even offer ALLWAYS service, which includes perks like limo transfers, testing procedures, baggage handling and more.
Some airlines are even offering savings for the holiday of romance, too. Southwest is offering deals as low as $59 now through February 14 for flights booked at least 21 days in advance through May 18, 2022, including international flights to destinations like Turks & Caicos and Puerto Rico.
There are tons of Valentine’s Day deals and packages out there; this is by no means an exhaustive list. Make sure to do some good research into your destination of choice’s accommodations, flight options and more to score big on savings so you can splurge in other areas, like pampering you and your significant other.
