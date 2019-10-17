Last updated: 04:03 PM ET, Thu October 17 2019

Virtuoso Reveals 2020 Luxe Report

Features & Advice Virtuoso Janeen Christoff October 17, 2019

Beautiful snow-capped mountains in Antarctica
PHOTO: Antarctica is one of the top adventure travel destinations. (photo via goinyk / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Virtuoso released its annual Luxe Report. Findings show that travelers are “ceasing the day” and prioritizing travel. Virtuoso says that this new vigor in the marketplace stems from travelers’ “belief that customized experiences are the best investment of their money and time.”

The luxury network surveyed its advisor sales force in 50 countries to offer predictions for the coming year.

The research revealed six trends travel advisors should be aware of:

Untouristed and Unexpected

As overtourism continues to draw headlines, the well-traveled luxury set is looking for remote, unspoiled destinations to avoid crowds at over-touristed locales.

Some advisors reported an increase in requests for remote destinations including Borneo, Greenland and Oman.

Country Coupling

Travelers are taking the advice of advisors and including multiple countries on trips, including on shorter jaunts. Trips that offer surprising combinations are of special interest. For example, Virtuoso suggests pairing ski trips with a beach visit at the end or city stays and jungle adventures.

Tasty Travels

Virtuoso notes that culinary travel has reached a new level, moving from travel trend to travel niche.

Group Getaways

Virtuoso advisors say clients want to connect with like-minded people. This trend spans generations, many of whom are traveling to bond with friends and others who share their passions.

EQ Encounters

“EQ” or emotional intelligence is something that Virtuoso's high-end clientele is looking to increase and experiences that lead to this are much sought after these days, according to the Luxe Report. Activities such as a tasting with the owner of a local winery, a motorcycle tour or a personal shopping guide are resonating with travelers.

Enjoying the Journey

Luxury travelers are increasingly seeking comfort and opportunities to lessen the stress of travel in this day and age.

The Private Suite at the Los Angeles International Airport is an ideal example of these types of amenities. It is a members-only terminal where travelers are escorted through TSA screenings, driven to and from aircraft in BMWs and provided a room to relax in between flights.

The 2020 Luxe Report also identified a number of trends:

Top Travel Trends

Multigenerational travel

Authenticity

Active or adventure trip

Family travel (immediate family)

Celebration travel

Top Global Destinations

Italy

Greece

France

Japan

Croatia

Top Millennial Destinations

Greece

Bali

Croatia

Iceland

Cambodia

Top Family Travel Destinations

Hawaii

Italy

Orlando

Costa Rica

England

Top Solo Travel Destinations

Italy

England

United States

France

Spain

Top Adventure Destinations

Antarctica

Alaska

Galapagos

South Africa

Iceland

Top Cities

Paris

Barcelona

Florence

Rome

London

Top Honeymoon Destinations

French Polynesia

Italy

Greece

Bali

Maldives

Top Travel Motivations

Celebrating a milestone

Excitement of discovering new

Spending time with loved ones

Rest and relaxation

Crossing off Wanderlist items

