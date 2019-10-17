Virtuoso Reveals 2020 Luxe Report
Features & Advice Virtuoso Janeen Christoff October 17, 2019
Virtuoso released its annual Luxe Report. Findings show that travelers are “ceasing the day” and prioritizing travel. Virtuoso says that this new vigor in the marketplace stems from travelers’ “belief that customized experiences are the best investment of their money and time.”
The luxury network surveyed its advisor sales force in 50 countries to offer predictions for the coming year.
The research revealed six trends travel advisors should be aware of:
Untouristed and Unexpected
As overtourism continues to draw headlines, the well-traveled luxury set is looking for remote, unspoiled destinations to avoid crowds at over-touristed locales.
Some advisors reported an increase in requests for remote destinations including Borneo, Greenland and Oman.
Country Coupling
Travelers are taking the advice of advisors and including multiple countries on trips, including on shorter jaunts. Trips that offer surprising combinations are of special interest. For example, Virtuoso suggests pairing ski trips with a beach visit at the end or city stays and jungle adventures.
Tasty Travels
Virtuoso notes that culinary travel has reached a new level, moving from travel trend to travel niche.
Group Getaways
Virtuoso advisors say clients want to connect with like-minded people. This trend spans generations, many of whom are traveling to bond with friends and others who share their passions.
EQ Encounters
“EQ” or emotional intelligence is something that Virtuoso's high-end clientele is looking to increase and experiences that lead to this are much sought after these days, according to the Luxe Report. Activities such as a tasting with the owner of a local winery, a motorcycle tour or a personal shopping guide are resonating with travelers.
Enjoying the Journey
Luxury travelers are increasingly seeking comfort and opportunities to lessen the stress of travel in this day and age.
The Private Suite at the Los Angeles International Airport is an ideal example of these types of amenities. It is a members-only terminal where travelers are escorted through TSA screenings, driven to and from aircraft in BMWs and provided a room to relax in between flights.
The 2020 Luxe Report also identified a number of trends:
Top Travel Trends
Multigenerational travel
Authenticity
Active or adventure trip
Family travel (immediate family)
Celebration travel
Top Global Destinations
Italy
Greece
France
Japan
Croatia
Top Millennial Destinations
Greece
Bali
Croatia
Iceland
Cambodia
Top Family Travel Destinations
Hawaii
Italy
Orlando
Costa Rica
England
Top Solo Travel Destinations
Italy
England
United States
France
Spain
Top Adventure Destinations
Antarctica
Alaska
Galapagos
South Africa
Iceland
Top Cities
Paris
Barcelona
Florence
Rome
London
Top Honeymoon Destinations
French Polynesia
Italy
Greece
Bali
Maldives
Top Travel Motivations
Celebrating a milestone
Excitement of discovering new
Spending time with loved ones
Rest and relaxation
Crossing off Wanderlist items
