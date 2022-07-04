What You Need to Know for Traveling to Europe This Year
It’s no secret that travel is back.
After two years of being cooped up, people are ready to get out traveling this summer, and Europe is on the hot list. It seems people are ready to take those bucket list trips now.
So, if you’re looking to travel to Europe, what are some things you need to know?
Book Now Before It's Too Late
The major tourist destinations in Europe are packed this summer, so there’s not many options for a last-minute vacation. With that in mind, plan two to three months out in order to secure hotels in the best locations. Waiting until just a few weeks out will result in little to no choice in accommodations.
Likewise, don’t plan on showing up to the popular museum or monument without reservations. Doing so will result in a several-hour wait, or worse, tickets being completely sold out. A little advance planning this summer will save you from a lot of disappointment.
Pack Your Patience
If you know going into your trip that there will be kinks, you’ll be better able to handle them. Arrive at least 3 hours early at the airport. There will be long lines to check bags and get through security. Don’t be surprised if your flight is delayed a bit.
Do you have a connecting flight? Plan to have at least two hours in between your connection. That way you won’t be forced to run through the airport only to have the gangway closed in your face. Arriving in Europe you’ll need to go through customs at your first airport, which means more long lines. Allowing yourself enough time between your flights will alleviate any stress of missing your connection.
And if you do happen to miss your connection? Take a deep breath, go right to the closest customer service desk, and ask to be put on the next flight out. The agents there are pros at this and will be able to see all available options. But don’t just rely on them – while you’re waiting in line, pull up your airline’s app and try to chat with an agent there to see if they can’t help you first. After you’re scheduled on your next flight, grab a coffee, do some stretches, and go check out the shops in your terminal – you might as well make an adventure of the next few hours.
Have a Backup Plan
There have been a lot of reports of services falling through in Europe this summer. Car services that don’t turn up, or hotels that are overbooked and moving reservations at the last minute. It’s not ideal, but if you have a backup plan you’ll be able to go with the flow and minimize the stress of being served an unwelcome surprise.
Download a rideshare app to your phone before you leave home, just in case you need a last-minute ride to the airport or train station. Double-check your hotel reservation before you leave home and confirm everything is set.
Most importantly, realize that things happen when you travel. Being able to laugh and go with the flow will go a long way to enjoying your trip. Because even if you miss a flight, you’re still on vacation – treat it like one big adventure!
