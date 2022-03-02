Where To Take the Kids for Spring Break
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff March 02, 2022
The year is whizzing by but there is still time to plan an epic spring break with the family. Since this brief mid-year getaway is typically just a week long, many U.S. travelers stay closer to home. However, after two years of relatively limited travel, many families might just be willing to go farther afield in 2022.
Iconic spring break destinations are once again popular this year, with beach destinations and national parks leading the way and many families planning trips to Mexico and the Caribbean to relax beachside.
Close to Home
For those travelers staying stateside, many families are looking to the Outer Banks in North Carolina for their beach getaways. The popular islands off the coast offer beautiful beaches, charming hotels and a number of vacation rentals as well as mild weather.
National parks remain one of the most popular spring break vacation trends for families, with many looking to rough it at campgrounds or in RV parks as the popularity of RV travel continues to surge.
Parks such as Joshua Tree and Death Valley in the California desert as well as parks in the western part of the country are especially popular with springtime travelers as they enjoy milder temperatures than during the peak summer months.
Zion National Park, the Grand Canyon and Yosemite are great destinations for families with an abundance of activities and popular sights to see.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is America's most-visited park and, in the spring, blooming wildflowers welcome guests.
For winter sports lovers, spring break is a farewell to the winter season. Skiing and snowboarding families looking to the mountains for spring break trips will find good deals on lift tickets and lower prices on lodging during the spring season. There are also fewer crowds and fun events. Look to resorts in California's Eastern Sierra such as Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes as well as Park City, Sun Valley and the Colorado Rockies for family fun in the sun and snow.
Parents looking for learning vacations can take the kids to Washington, D.C. The U.S. capital city is the ideal place for an educational experience at any age, with some of the country's top museums, stunning national monuments and iconic institutions. Children of all ages will enjoy the International Spy Museum, and the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is a must.
Spring Break Abroad
Families that want to travel farther afield are looking to Mexico and the Caribbean this spring break.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands are some of the most sought-after destinations at the moment. For families, Punta Cana's Bavaro Beach is one of the best with a long stretch of white sand, plenty of restaurants and all-inclusive resorts that won't bust the budget.
Families that want to do something educational together for spring break can head to Ecuador's Galapagos Islands. The popular wildlife destination enjoys ideal weather during the spring months, and a seven-day getaway to the area is just the right amount of time to enjoy all these islands have to offer from strolling pristine beaches while spotting the blue-footed booby to swimming with sea turtles and sharks and visiting giant tortoises. It's certainly a vacation every family member will remember.
