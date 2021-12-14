Last updated: 09:30 AM ET, Tue December 14 2021

Hurtigruten More Than Doubles Galapagos Expeditions For 2023

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Lacey Pfalz December 14, 2021

Hurtigruten Expeditions, Hurtigruten, MS Santa Cruz II, kayaking expeditions
Guests kayaking from the MS Santa Cruz II. (photo via Hurtigruten Expeditions)

Hurtigruten Expeditions is more than doubling its number of Galapagos expedition cruises for 2023, adding three new year-round itineraries ahead of its January 7, 2022 inaugural Galapagos sailing.

The inaugural sailing is a six-night Eastern Galapagos small-ship expedition, but the new itineraries will offer four- to eight-night options. The four-night Northern Galapagos cruise, the four-night Western Galapagos cruise, and the eight-night combination cruise that covers both parts of the Galapagos are available to book now for travel in 2023 and 2024.

Mashpi Lodge, Hurtigruten Expeditions, Hurtigruten, Ecuador resorts
Mashpi Lodge outside of Quito, Ecuador, part of Hurtigruten's Galapagos pre- and post-cruise options. (photo via Hurtigruten Expeditions)

Each new itinerary, as well as the inaugural itinerary, comes with an expanded pre- and post-cruise program, including a stay at the luxury rainforest hotel, Mashpi Lodge, outside of Quito for three nights either before or after the cruise.

Guests on expeditions to the Galapagos will enjoy the newly renovated MS Santa Cruz II, with upgraded cabins including new family and single cabins, suites and public areas, like the Science Corner, where guests can learn about the science behind this unique corner of the globe.

MS Santa Cruz II, Hurtigruten Expeditions, Hurtigruten, Hurtigruten ship
The newly renovated Panorama bar and salon aboard the MS Santa Cruz II. (photo via Hurtigruten Expeditions)

"The iconic Galápagos can be considered a planet within planet Earth due to its distinct wildlife and pristine landscape. This is one of the most distinct and pristine destinations there is. We are exceptionally proud to offer even more chances to sustainably connect with this adventure travel treasure,” said Asta Lassesen, CEO of Hurtigruten Expeditions.

For more information or to book a Galapagos expedition, please click here.

For more information on Hurtigruten, Galapagos Islands

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
American Cruise Lines' American Song in the Pacific Northwest

American Cruise Lines Celebrates Record-Breaking Year

American Cruise Lines

Shaq’s Mother Lucille O’Neal Christens Carnival Radiance

Woman Falls Overboard Cruise Ship Off Coast of Ensenada

Protesters Greet Return of Cruise Ships to Key West

Seabourn’s ‘The Suite Life Event' Features Veranda Upgrades, Additional Benefits

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS