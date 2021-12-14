Hurtigruten More Than Doubles Galapagos Expeditions For 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Lacey Pfalz December 14, 2021
Hurtigruten Expeditions is more than doubling its number of Galapagos expedition cruises for 2023, adding three new year-round itineraries ahead of its January 7, 2022 inaugural Galapagos sailing.
The inaugural sailing is a six-night Eastern Galapagos small-ship expedition, but the new itineraries will offer four- to eight-night options. The four-night Northern Galapagos cruise, the four-night Western Galapagos cruise, and the eight-night combination cruise that covers both parts of the Galapagos are available to book now for travel in 2023 and 2024.
Each new itinerary, as well as the inaugural itinerary, comes with an expanded pre- and post-cruise program, including a stay at the luxury rainforest hotel, Mashpi Lodge, outside of Quito for three nights either before or after the cruise.
Guests on expeditions to the Galapagos will enjoy the newly renovated MS Santa Cruz II, with upgraded cabins including new family and single cabins, suites and public areas, like the Science Corner, where guests can learn about the science behind this unique corner of the globe.
"The iconic Galápagos can be considered a planet within planet Earth due to its distinct wildlife and pristine landscape. This is one of the most distinct and pristine destinations there is. We are exceptionally proud to offer even more chances to sustainably connect with this adventure travel treasure,” said Asta Lassesen, CEO of Hurtigruten Expeditions.
