Cruise Planners Educates Travelers on Hawaii
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Janeen Christoff June 16, 2021
Cruise Planners is continuing its consumer-facing events, educating travelers on destinations and demonstrating how advisors can help plan their ideal vacation.
“Our advisors are ready to help their clients book their perfect vacation and our sales data is showing that many consumers are opting for an exotic destination while not leaving the country, and what’s better than to travel to a U.S. state composed entirely of islands,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Hawaii offers exotic beauty and is a bucket-list trip for many, so we are happy to send clients there in waves now that Americans are traveling again.”
Where2Next: Hawaii, Islands of Paradise highlighted a number of ways travelers can experience Hawaii with representatives from Norwegian Cruise Line, Classic Vacations and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Cruise Planners started Where2Next to inform and inspire travelers and keep them up-to-date on where they can go as well as the latest travel trends. It is yet another way the company helped travel advisors and clients with hands-free marketing programs for its network.
Cruise Planners promoted exclusive, limited-time offers to travelers during the event and provided automated follow-up marketing.
“An important part of being a successful travel advisor is showcasing your agency’s expertise in various destinations. Our home office team provides creative marketing and consumer events to help our advisor network showcase the range of products, destinations and vacation options to their clients and prospective clients,” Fee said. “But, we don’t stop there, we push out a 360-degree follow-up campaign to drive leads into our advisor’s door through video, social media, emails and more.”
