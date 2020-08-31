Cruise Planners Expands Land-Based Offerings With All-Inclusive Resort System
Cruise Planners has introduced a new All-Inclusive Resort System to assist its network of travel advisors in selling more land-based vacations amid the shift in consumer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brand new tool will allow Cruise Planners advisors to search from hundreds of all-inclusive properties and conveniently filter options based on supplier name, destination, client budget, resort amenities, client travel style and more.
Advisors also have the option to present all-inclusive resort information to clients on their recently updated and customizable websites or via mobile-friendly "Resort Sheets."
"While cruising isn’t an option right now due to voluntary pauses in service, we want to ensure our travel advisors can offer their clients alternative vacation options," Cruise Planners founder and CEO Michelle Fee said in a statement. "The pent-up demand fueled by the pandemic is forcing families to change vacation plans, and while our travel advisors have always been able to book land-based vacations, having this new system will provide them better tools to promote and sell them."
Cruise Planners is the top global seller of Sandals Resorts worldwide and is continually expanding its presence in the land-based travel marketplace. "I remain bullish on the travel industry recovery and feel that land-based travel remains an opportunity for full-service travel advisors, so I am thrilled about our All-Inclusive Resort System," Fee concluded.
The next installment of Cruise Planners' recently launched "Where2Next" virtual travel series for consumers will focus on all-inclusive vacation options.
