Host Agency Optimizes Advisor Platform With Artificial Intelligence
Host Agency & Consortia Janeen Christoff March 25, 2022
Travel management company and host agency, Travel Leaders 365 (TL365), has optimized business for its advisors with its new comprehensive travel planning platform that is enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI).
The new, proprietary platform, The Atlas, was designed for luxury-oriented advisors and leverages AI to optimize workflow, streamline efficiencies, and ensure accuracy during the travel planning process.
“There is a humanity that is required in the luxury travel planning process,” explains Lindsay Taylor-Lauer, TL365’s director of business development, “and what we have done is harness the power of AI to allow our advisors more time with their clients, the ability to better communicate their wants and needs with each supplier partner to put together the perfect trip and to coordinate the most vital details; instead of having to wrestle with as much manually behind the scenes.”
The AI component isn't the only enhancements. The platform also includes the Travel Leaders 365 intranet, full-service booking tool, including a highly functional point and click cruise function, comprehensive reporting, one click invoicing tool; as well as CRM, marketing, and itinerary management program currently in beta testing.
The Atlas gives advisors a number of other tools as well as programs with informational, operational, booking, and invoicing processes built in. Since its launch, the platform has been increasing advisors' revenues and streamlining the entire trip-planning process.
“There is no travel industry without the human touch,” said Taylor-Lauer, “and at the same time, travel is only getting more complex. The Atlas helps to optimize the time our advisors have to spend tending to the task-based minutiae of their workflow.”
TL365 intends to continue to innovate.
“We are only as limited as our imaginations and the needs that have yet to be identified,” said Ian Cambata, president of Travel Leaders 365. “The technologies we create will never replace skilled travel advisors, but instead produce happier, more productive advisors. We see that as a solid investment.”
