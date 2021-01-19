Travel Advisors Experience Increased Sales
Host Agency & Consortia Oasis Travel Network Janeen Christoff January 19, 2021
Oasis Travel Network (OTN) is reporting positive booking news for its travel advisors.
As the recovery from the pandemic slowly begins, the host agency has found an increase in sales for its travel advisor members.
“Reported sales are up over 300 percent this year compared to first seven days of last year,” said Lee Smolinski, chairman and CEO of OTN. “December reported sales were up $1 million over December 2019—the boom is starting.”
With pent-up demand after a year of mostly no travel, members have shared an optimistic outlook. They have found that travelers are ready and booking, as evidenced by the uptick in member engagement on the OTN private Facebook group.
“I've been busier for the first eight days in January than probably any full month since I began my business,” said Lee Anne Battiston, VTA, Visions of Blue Vacations, LLC.
In order to assist members with the boom in bookings, OTN is in the process of rolling out an enhanced internal CRM with greater organizational capability.
Agencies will be able to track and distribute updated information faster, in addition to helping the OTN team better support members and supplier partners.
For more information on Oasis Travel Network, United States
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS