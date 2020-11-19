2020 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Domestic Hotel Deals
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff November 19, 2020
All around the country, travelers can find savings on hotels and resorts in some of the most sought after destinations from ski resorts and beach hotels to desert getaways and wellness retreats.
*Note, this piece will be updated as new offers come in so be sure to check back.
21C Museum Hotel Lexington
The 88-room boutique hotel is offering members of the 21c Loyalty Program 40 percent off stays from December 7, 2020, to March 4, 2021 (blackout dates apply) as well as two-times reward points when booking from November 26 to November 30, 2020, with flexible cancellations of up to one day prior to stay.
Aloft New Orleans Downtown
Book direct from November 20, 2020-January 9, 2021. Aloft New Orleans Downtown will be offering 22 percent off the most flexible rate. Rates start at $69 when booking the deal (not inclusive of taxes and fees). Refundable with cancellations made 24-hours before arrival date.
Amara Cay Resort, Islamorada, Florida
Travelers can save up to 50 percent on stays of three nights or more during this once-a-year cyber sale...12 Ways to Save at Amara Cay. Guests must book travel between Friday, November 20 and Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for stays through February 10, 2021.
Aparium Hotel Group
Receive $50.00 of food & beverage credit per night of stay when booking Black Friday to Cyber Monday (November 27 to November 30, 2020) for travel from November 27, 2020, to February 28, 2021. Use code THANKS.
The Asbury Hotel, Asbury Park, New Jersey
The Asbury Hotel is offering a Black Friday deal with more savings the more nights guests book up to 50 percent off with a four-night stay or longer.
Book on Black Friday for travel between November 27, 2020, and April 30, 2021. Use code MERRIER.
The Atlantic Hotel & Spa, Fort Lauderdale
On Monday, November 30, 2020, travelers can book a room at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa on North Fort Lauderdale Beach for 35 percent off with the Cyber Monday Sale.
Barnsley Resort, Adairsville, Georgia
Enjoy 25 percent off the best available rates when you book from November 16 through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020. Valid for travel from November 29, 2020, to April 1, 2021.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is offering 10 percent off prevailing hotel rate with a $20 F&B credit for bookings made on Cyber Monday to December 5, 2020 for travel between November 30, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
The Brazilian Court Hotel
The Brazilian Court is offering travelers up to 25 percent off original rates, including a complimentary upgrade, complimentary half-day bike rental and free parking. Must book by midnight on Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020, with travel good for select dates from November 30, 2020, to January 31, 2021.
The Bristol Hotel, Bristol, Virginia
The Bristol Hotel is holding a Cyber Monday sale on November 30, 2020. The package is available to book until December 4, 2020, travelers can receive 25 percent off their room rate for travel now through December 31, 2021 (blackout dates apply).
Bungalows Key Largo
The luxury, adults-only Bungalows Key Largo will be celebrating Cyber Monday by offering 10 percent savings to travelers. Reservations must be made on or before December 15, 2020.
Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country
From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, travelers will receive 30 percent off weekday and weekend stays for stays from November 27, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
Camelback Resort in The Poconos
Camelback Resort in The Poconos is offering up its Cyber Snow Sale with an exclusive rate starting at $169 (up to 25 percent savings) per night for accommodations.
The booking window is from Wednesday, November 18, through Monday, November 30. Stay dates are from December 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021.
Carter Hospitality Group Winery Resort
Take 20 percent off accommodations plus receive a welcome bottle of wine at Carter Creek Winery Resort & Spa, Texas Hill Country; Carter Estate Winery Resort, Temecula Valley; and South Coast Winery Resort & Spa, Temecula Valley.
The booking window starts on Monday, November 23, and ends on Tuesday, December 1. Travel dates are November 23, 2020, to September 12, 2021. Booking is done directly through each respective winery and blackout dates apply.
Casa Del Mar, Santa Monica, California
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Casa Del Mar is inviting guests to book two nights and enjoy the third night with compliments.
Book between November 26 and December 1, 2020, for stays through June 30, 2021.
Chatham Bars Inn, Cape Cod
Book a 2021 summer vacation and receive a $200 resort credit, redeemable at all Chatham Bars Inn restaurants, spa, boating and more. Black Friday offers are available Friday November 27, 2020 to Saturday December 5, 2020. Valid for new reservations only. Minimum stay restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
For Cyber Monday: Receive up to 40 percent off your reservation for a stay between December 1, 2020, and April 29, 2021. Cyber Monday offer available Monday November 30, 2020, to Saturday December 5, 2020. Minimum stay restrictions apply. Blackout dates apply including December 30 and 31, 2020.
Condo-World Myrtle Beach
Condo-World is offering a Black November VIP sale, offering savings up to 25 percent and two free pizzas. Savings are available for bookings made through December 1, 2020, for stays from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Meet Curiosity Halfway deal includes a Book one night, get one night on us special. A discount of 50 percent off is applied to each night of stay on applicable dates. The offer can be booked starting on Monday, November 23 through 11:59 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Dive Palm Springs
In celebration of Cyber Monday, Dive Palm Springs will be offering 30 percent off of its best available rates on any weekday dates ranging from November 30, 2020 - October 31, 2021, using the promo code MONDAY.
The promotion will be live for 24 hours beginning on November 30.
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Downtown
As a recipient of a statewide grant to help stimulate business in Utah, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Downtown is excited to offer a deeply discounted “Buy 1, Get 1” deal through end of year in lieu of a shorter Cyber Monday booking window. Book direct now through December 31, 2020 for stays November 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021, and receive at least a 50 percent discount when booking a two-night stay. Total price for two-night stays starts at $112.53.
The Duchamp, Healdsburg, California
From November 27 through November 30, book direct and receive 30 percent off stays that take place between January 3-March 4, 2021. Enter the promo code “2021” and the deal will be automatically applied.
EAST Miami
Travelers who book Thursday, November 19 to Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for stays through September 30, 2021, receive 40 percent off on all room and suites and a 24-hour cancellation policy with no advance deposit necessary.
The Eliza Jane, Unbound Collection by Hyatt
The Eliza Jane will be offering 20 percent off stays, with World of Hyatt Members receiving 22 percent off, for stays between November 10, 2020 - April 4, 2021. Rates begin at $125 when booking the deal. No promo code necessary. A one-night deposit is required upon booking. Refundable with cancellations made 24-hours before arrival date.
Equinox Hotels
This year, Equinox Hotels is offering a not-to-be-missed promotion, where you can get up to 25 percent off the original value of your next gift card purchase.
Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America’s one-day-only deal offers up to 60 percent off stays from November 30, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
The Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa, California
Save 50-60 percent off rates starting from $99. Sale begins November 27 and ends November 30, 2020, for travel dates November 27, 2020, through September 12, 2021.
French Quarter Inn
Located in the heart of Charleston’s Historic District, guests can enjoy 25 percent off stays at the boutique property. The deal is available to book until December 6, 2020, with travel dates through December 31, 2021 (blackout dates apply).
Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, Rhode Island
Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina is 40 percent off Hotel Rooms and 50 percent off Suites for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Book by November 30, 2020, for travel through December 30, 2021.
Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, Tucson, Arizona
Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort is offering 40 percent off stays during select dates in December, January, June July and August. Book direct from Friday, November 27 to Monday, November 30. Rates start at $149 (original rates starting at $249).
Hammetts Hotel, Rhode Island
Hammetts Hotel is offering a buy one night, get one free deal for Black Friday, Cyber Monday. Book between November 27 and December 1, 2020, for travel from November 29, 2020, to April 29, 2021.
HarbourView Inn, Charleston
Travelers can book a discounted stay during the Cyber Monday sale from November 30, 2020, to December 6, 2020. Rooms come with an array of complimentary daily amenities and a private outdoor rooftop flanked by views of the Charleston harbor and are reduced by 30 percent for travel now through December 31, 2021 (blackout dates apply).
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Harrah’s Resort is offering 20 percent off select dates from November 23, 2020 to November 23, 2021. Booking window opens on November 23 at 9 a.m. through December 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. Bonus Offer: Take an additional five percent off for bookings on select dates November 20 to January 21.
Healdsburg Inn on the Plaza, Healdsburg, California
Book from November 27, 2020 - April 1, 2021, and receive 50 percent off the best available rate when booking one night or more, starting at $149 for one night. Book two consecutive nights and receive a welcome bottle of wine. Book three or more consecutive nights and receive a bottle of wine and additional $25 off the entire stay. Valid for stays Sunday - Thursday from November 29, 2020 - April 1, 2021.
Hilton Aventura Miami
Travelers can take 30 percent off best available rates for bookings on Friday, November 27 and Monday, November 30, for travel from February 18, 2021, to July 31, 2021. Use code BFCM2020 to book. Booking can be changed or canceled at no charge up to 24-hours before the scheduled arrival date.
The Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles
Save up to 40 percent off rates starting at $179 including daily breakfast for two and complimentary valet parking for one vehicle. Details: Sale begins November 26 and ends November 30, 2020, for travel dates November 26, 2020, through December 31, 2021. Use Promo Code CYBERDEAL.
Holston House Nashville, Unbound Collection by Hyatt
Book from November 9 - December 6, 2020, and the Holston House Nashville will be offering 20 percent off stays, with World of Hyatt Members receiving 22 percent off, for stays between November 10, 2020 - April 4, 2021. Rates begin at $169 when booking the deal. No promo code necessary. A one-night deposit is required upon booking. Refundable with cancellations made 24-hours before arrival date.
Hotel Effie, Florida
Hotel Effie is offering a Black Friday special. Travelers can buy one night and get one night at 35 percent off. Based on availability, two-night minimum stay required. Offer ends November 29, 2020.
The hotel is also offering a Cyber Monday sale. Book one night at Hotel Effie and receive 50 percent off your second night. A two-night minimum stay is required. Offer valid for deluxe king room, blackout dates may apply. Offer ends December 1, 2020.
Hotel McCoy, Tucson, Arizona
Hotel McCoy is offering 40 percent off stays. Book direct with promo code CYBERTUCSON from Friday, November 27 - Monday, November 30 for stays on Sundays to Thursdays from January - December 2021. This offer includes a complimentary pint of Tucson craft beer or glass of Arizona craft wine for up to two guests and starts at $59 per night for a $110 - $169 value.
Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale
Travelers can choose from two great offers at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Arizona: Book a two-night stay and get the third consecutive night free or purchase $100 in hotel gift cards and receive a free $20 gift card.
Booking window: November 20-30, 2020. Valid for stays from November 20 to January 24, 2021.
Hotel Viking, Newport, Rhode Island
Book online from November 30, 2020, to December 6, 2020, to receive 40 percent best available rates for stays between November 30, 2020, and May 31, 2021. Rates start at just $109. Use code CYBER.
Hotel ZaZa Austin
Stay safe, clean and in-style with Hotel ZaZa Austin’s Sweet, Suite Cyber Sale. From Wednesday, November 25 through Monday, November 30, all suites are 30 percent off the most flexible rate when staying before January 31, 2021. Use code SALE.
Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale
Book the Hyatt Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer and receive 20 percent off best available rates + a bottle of Laurent Perrier Champagne and an optional en-suite Peloton session. Offer is valid is available for booking between November 9 and December 6, 2020, for stays between November 10, 2020, and April 4, 2021.
Inn at Hastings Park
Inn at Hastings Park is offering 25 percent off any length of stay. Book between November 27 to 30, 2020, for stays December to March 2021.
InterContinental New York Barclay
InterContinental New York Barclay is offering an exclusive 45 percent savings on stays of three nights in Executive Accommodations complete with daily breakfast and Barclay Momento welcome amenity upon check-in.
The James New York-NoMad
The James New York is offering up to half off rates during the best sale of the year. Book between November 23 and December 7, 2020, for travel November 23 and December 31, 2021.
Kaimana Beach Hotel, Waikiki, Hawaii
Save 40 percent off oceanfront rooms with rates starting at $239 per night. The Details: Sale begins November 26 and ends November 30, 2020 for travel dates December 1, 2020, through November 30, 2021. Use promo code: BLACKFRIDAY.
The Kessler Collection
The Kessler Collection is offering Cyber Monday deals. Take advantage of up to 30 percent off luxury stays by booking on Cyber Monday through December 6, 2020, with travel between January and March 2021.
La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio
La Cantera Resort & Spa is offering savings of up to 50 percent on a stay along with exclusive offers including an instant suite upgrade at the time of booking, $25 daily resort credit, 50 percent off cabana rentals and daily breakfast for two. Bookings are available on Black Friday for travel December 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021.
Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg, Virginia
Book at the resort’s website between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to receive 30 percent off the best available rate. Valid for stays through 2021. To book, use code BFCM.
The Last Hotel, Unbound Collection by Hyatt
Book direct from November 9 - December 6, 2020. The Last Hotel will be offering 20 percent off stays, with World of Hyatt Members receiving 22 percent off, for stays between November 10, 2020-April 4, 2021. Rates begin at $119 when booking the deal. No promo code necessary. A one-night deposit is required upon booking. Refundable with cancellations made 24-hours before arrival date.
LEGOLAND New York
This holiday weekend only, LEGOLAND New York Resort is releasing a limited number of Lifetime Passes at 60 percent off retail value. Passes can be purchased from November 26 to December 1, 2020.
Lone Star Court
From Friday, November 27 to Monday, November 30, Lone Star Court will feature two seasonal deals available for the entirety of 2021. The property will offer a third night free on stays over three nights. Lone Star Court will also offer a second deal for stays Sunday through Thursday that includes room 50 percent off a second room.
The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills
Enjoy 30 percent savings on your next trip to Los Angeles. The stay includes a one-time, $100 food and beverage credit in addition to a complimentary daily breakfast. Booking Dates: November 27 to November 30, 2020 (Black Friday through Cyber Monday). Stay Dates: December 15, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has created special offers for those who book domestically, between Friday November 27 and Tuesday December 1, 2020.
Margaritaville Resort Orlando
Margaritaville Orlando Resort is having a flash sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Guests can receive up to 30 percent off of the advance booking retail rate at Margaritaville Resort Orlando and a one-time $50 resort credit. The resort has also waived any and all cancelation fees. Use the code THANKFUL2020 at checkout.
The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
The Marker is helping guests save up to 50 percent off its nightly room rate with this awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal.
Mar Monte Hotel
Book direct from November 27 through December 1, 2020. Mar Monte Hotel will be offering up to 30 percent off regular starting rates. The flat rate Cyber Monday deal starts at $199 on weekdays and $269 on weekends, for stays from November 29, 2020 - March 21, 2021. Not available December 25-31, 2020. The deal is valid when booking two nights, and guests receive a $50 food and beverage credit and complimentary parking.
The Meritage Collection (California and Hawaii)
Book a two-night stay at any Meritage Collection property and receive 21 percent off your stay and a $21 daily food and beverage credit. In the spirit of the giving season, the Meritage Collection will also donate $21 per stay booked with this package to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to help give back to the families of first responders.
Book between November 27 and December 1, 2020, for travel through April 30, 2021.
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale
Choose from two great offers at Mountain Shadows: Book a two-night stay and get the third consecutive night free or purchase $100 in resort gift cards and receive a free $20 gift card.
Booking window: November 20-30, 2020. Valid for stays from November 20 to January 24, 2021.
Novotel Miami Brickell
Travelers who enroll in Accor’s ALL loyalty program will receive 40 percent off and double the reward points on stays booked from November 26-30 for reservations Dec 7, 2020, to March 14, 2021. No minimum stay is required and reservations are cancellable up to one day prior to arrival.
The Opal Collection
Save up to 50 percent at participating Opal Collection properties, including The Sagamore Resort, Lake Placid Lodge, West Street Hotel, Bar Harbor Hotel, Samoset Resort and many other luxury properties. The sale starts at midnight on November 30, 2020, and only lasts 72 hours.
Origin Hotel Lexington
Origin Hotel Lexington is offering 30 percent off stays through December 31, 2021 (blackout dates apply) during their seven-day sale. Book by December 6, 2020.
Paso Robles Inn
Book a room and save up to 40 percent. Additionally, purchase a gift card for the Paso Robles Inn, The Piccolo, Tetto Rooftop Bar or The Piper Wine Bar and save 15 percent. Book between November 24 and December 8, 2020, for travel from December 1, 2020, to May 27, 2021.
Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Key Largo, Florida
Enjoy 30 percent off Bungalows, Bay Front Suites, Corner Bay Front Suites, and the Presidential Suite; 25 percent off Partial Bay View Rooms; 20 percent off Resort View Rooms when you book November 27-30, 2020. Use code LPR.
Plunge Beach Resort, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida
Plunge Beach Resort is offering 50 percent off weekday travel (Sunday through Thursday) in 2021 during two 24-hour flash sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Use promo code Save50.
The Preserve Sporting Club
The Preserve Sporting Club is offering 15 percent off one night, 25 percent off two nights and 35 percent off three nights or more. Book between November 27-30, 2020 for stays December to March 2021.
Provident Hotels & Resorts
Provident Hotels & Resorts is holding its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales for three properties located in Treasure Island, Florida. Guests can save 25 percent off standard nightly rates when booking between November 27 and December 4, 2020, for travel from November 28, 2020, to December 23, 2021.
Rancho Bernardo Inn
During the month of November, it's a Black Friday/Cyber Monday day of savings every Friday. Through Friday, November 30, travelers can enjoy 50 percent off the Best Available Rate, including no resort fee, no parking fee and no cancelation fee. The offer is valid for stays through May 31, 2021; cancellation fees are waived with a minimum of 24 hours' notice.
Red Roof
For Black Friday/Cyber Monday, travelers get 40 percent off when they use VP code 628045 and book between November 27 to December 1, 2020. Valid on stays through January 31, 2021
The Resort at Paws Up
The Resort at Paws Up is offering an additional 20 percent off lodging during select already-discounted Special Event weekends.
Book between November 27 and December 2, 2020, for stays February 12-15, 2021 (Winterfest); March 5-7, 2021 (French Laundry Unfolded); or April 30-May 2, 2021 (Wonder Women of Food & Wine)
Riggs Washington DC
Riggs Washington DC is offering 30 percent off Best Available Rate, a $50 dining credit per stay, complimentary room upgrade, early check-in and late check-out and a fully flexible reservation.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
In celebration of Cyber Monday, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, is offering 25 percent off for all reservations of four-night stays or more when using code D3Q. Stays can be booked from November 30 to December 4, 2020, for travel or redemption anytime from December 2020 to February 2021.
Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, Virginia
Salamander Resort & Spa is offering two separate deals: up to 50% off suites with $25 resort credit; and up to 30 percent off standard rooms with $50 resort credit. Bookable from 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1 for stays through March 2021. A two-night minimum stay is required. Offers are bookable during sale hours only via the resort’s website or by calling 866-976-6152.
sbe
Travelers who book a stay at one of sbe’s properties during the month of November (including SLS Brickell, SLS South Beach, SLS LUX Brickell and Hyde Midtown Miami) will receive 20 percent off; stays booked between November 27-30, 2020, will receive 30 percent off.
The Setting Inn Napa Valley
Book three nights and receive 30 percent off a stay. Guests who book a cottage will also receive a $100 credit at Bottega and $100 transportation credit with Beau Wine Tours. Reserve between November 27 and November 30, 2020, for travel between November 27, 2020, and April 30, 2021.
Shelborne South Beach
Shelborne South Beach is offering savings of up to 50 percent off best available rates and up to $50 in food and beverage credits through December 7, 2020.
Shutters on the Beach, Santa Monica, California
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Shutters on the Beach is inviting guests book two nights and enjoy the third night with compliments.
Book between November 26 and December 1, 2020, for stays through June 30, 2021.
Sky Rock Inn, Sedona, Arizona
Starting November 27, book the best deal of the year and stay on a vortex with rooms at Sky Rock Inn in Sedona 40 percent off with rates starting from $169 per night.
The Spectator Hotel, Charleston, South Carolina
The Spectator Hotel is offering 20 percent off stays through December 31, 2021, during a seven-day sale that concludes on December 6, 2020.
Stations Casinos
Between November 25 and December 2, 2020, travelers can visit this exclusively online sale using offer code OUTSIDE20 and receive up to 40 percent off two-night minimum stays, food and beverage credits ranging from $20-50 per stay (depending on the property chosen), complimentary parking, convenient 24-hour cancelation and no change fee policies until December 4. The offer is valid for stays through March 31, 2021.
Surf & Sand Resort, Laguna Beach
This year, travelers can enjoy 50 percent off the resort’s best available rate, plus waived resort fees and parking fees. All bookings must be made by midnight Nov. 30, 2020, and is valid for dates through March 31, 2021.
Terranea Resort
Save up to 50 percent when purchasing a digital getaway certificate for a future overnight stay at Terranea Resort. Book on November 20, 2020, for travel from December 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021. Use code CYBERMONDAY.
Trump International Beach Resort Miami
The Trump International Beach Resort Miami is offering a 2020 Black Friday Sale. Guests can save 30 percent off on guestrooms and 40 percent off of suites, when making a reservation between November 19 and December 2, 2020, for travel through November 30, 2021. Use code DTHANK.
TurnKey Vacation Rentals
TurnKey is holding a Black Friday Sale. Travelers booking a vacation rental between November 27–30, 2020, can use code BLACKFRIDAY15 to save up to 15 percent off select stays during the next 12 months.
Vail Resorts
Cyber Sale - Vail Resorts announces its biggest lodging sale of the season. Guests can take advantage of discounts of up to 40 percent off hotel rooms, condos and chalets across the Vail Resorts North American portfolio of resorts from 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24 to 11:59 p.m. MST on Monday, December 1.
Epic Pass holders (including those with an Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass, and other season pass products) will receive exclusive early access to the Cyber Sale beginning Nov. 19. Epic Pass holders also will receive an additional 20 percent off of the Cyber Sale rates as part of their exclusive Epic Mountain Rewards benefits.
The Wayfinder Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island
Newport’s newest boutique accommodation, The Wayfinder Hotel, will offer guests 30 percent off room rates for a limited time seven-day sale beginning Cyber Monday for travel through December 2021.
The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio
The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio, invites travelers to celebrate Cyber Monday with an exclusive offer, bookable from November 25 to December 3, 2020, for travel anytime from December 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021, offering 20 percent savings with rates starting at $129 per night.
Westgate Resorts
To celebrate Cyber Monday, Westgate Resorts is offering up to 50 percent savings on best available rates for bookings made between November 25 and December 1, 2020.
The William Vale
In celebration of Cyber Monday, the hotel will be offering its lowest rates of 2020. Rooms will be available at fixed rates starting at $175 per night for the Queen with Balcony, suites at $350 per night and the Vale Garden Residence at $2,500 for all stays booked through the end of April 2021 using the promo code CYBER20.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
To kick off the holiday season, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is offering 25 percent off at thousands of hotels when guests book a stay of two nights or more via the new mobile app. Stays must be booked between November 24 and December 1, 2020.
