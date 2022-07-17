5 Dog Friendly Hotels Around the United States
Looking to take your pooch on vacation? Luckily, there are more options for furry hotel guests.
Here’s a look at some of the top places to stay this summer that gets our tails waggin’.
Margaritaville Resort - Palm Springs, CA
You don’t have to go to the tropics to get the island experience with your pet. Discover this west coast “desert oasis with island soul,” only minutes from downtown Palm Springs, California. This resort is a bonus if you’re a Jimmy Buffet aficionado, but you don’t have to be a die hard fan to get swept away in the peace, love, and tropical vibes of the community. Whether you are sipping cocktails at the 5 O’clock Somewhere bar, relaxing by the pool or taking your doggie on a hike in the California outdoors, you’re certain to find a home away from home at this pet-friendly resort.
Deep Creek Lodge - Bryson City, NC
If you are looking for an escape to the mountains with your pooch, then you need to check out Deep Creek Lodge in Bryson City, North Carolina. Nestled at the base of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, this newly renovated lodge is the perfect getaway for the entire family. You can walk right out your front door and into the park, hiking up the mountain alongside the rippling Deep Creek, past waterfalls and churning rapids. If you love to explore new trails and spend time outside, then this is the vacation spot for you.
Royal Sonesta - New Orleans, LA
If Fido wants a front row seat on all the action, check out world-famous Bourbon Street, Royal Sonesta New Orleans. Located right on Bourbon Street, this French Quarter hotel with its wrought-iron balconies boasts 480-plus guest rooms and suites. Pups can expect the red carpet treatment, thanks to the PAWS - Pets Are Welcome At Sonesta program. Furry guests will score a dog treat upon check-in, a plush dog bed, bowls, and can opt for doggie swag and treats (available for purchase in the hotel lobby).
Lyle Hotel - Washington DC
Have you dreamt of touring the capital with Fido in tow? Then consider the Lyle Hotel in Washington DC for your next vacation. This pet friendly hotel sits on the vibrant Dupont Circle, surrounded by historic homes and unique shops. Tour national monuments or the Sunday Farmer’s market with your cherished pet. If you want to pamper your pet, then you only have to go a few blocks to the locally owned Doggy Style Bakery, Boutique, and Pet Spa for delicious treats and grooming services.
W South Beach - Miami, FL
Luxury for you and your four-legged friend awaits you at W South Beach. After a 30 million-dollar renovation, this Marriott property is your private sanctuary to experience the jet set Miami Beach lifestyle. From internationally acclaimed fine-dining to the tiki hut outdoor eatery, there are five acclaimed restaurants to choose from assuring you may never have to leave the property. Take advantage of the P.A.W. - Pets Are Welcome program, which includes among other luxuries an exclusive W Hotels pet bed and a special treat with turn down service at night.
