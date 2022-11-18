5 Luxury Hotels in Acapulco
Nothing better to de-stress than a getaway to the beach. And, above all, to one of the most popular destinations in Mexico: Acapulco.
If you still need to figure out where to stay and like comfort, check out these 5 best luxury hotels in the port.
1. Dreams Acapulco Resort & Spa Hotel
This magnificent 5-star all-inclusive hotel will take your breath away. It has a great location, as it is beachfront and located in Acapulco's Golden Zone. The property has the best luxury facilities, such as two outdoor pools, a fitness center, bars, a cafeteria, a volleyball court, a business center, restaurants, a beauty salon, event rooms, a sauna, and much more.
It also has a wide variety of services and activities that will keep you comfortable and entertained. It has water activities, a boutique, non-motorized water sports, medical assistance, a shuttle service so you can explore Acapulco's Golden Zone, a currency exchange, and it is pet friendly so that you can bring your favorite pet.
2. Hotel Pierre Mundo Imperial Riviera Diamante Acapulco
This beautiful 5-star hotel, with an iconic Mexican style, is recognized for its elegance and top-quality services. It has three outdoor pools, bars, a cafeteria, a tennis court, a business center, a kids club, a breakfast room, a gym, a beach, restaurants, event rooms, a spa, a terrace, a magnificent golf course, and a gift store.
The hotel offers several facilities, such as babysitting service, transfers, wedding facilities, water activities, and children's activities, and accepts pets.
3. Fiesta Americana Acapulco Villas Hotel
The Fiesta Americana hotel chain is well known in Mexico for its luxurious facilities, and the Acapulco hotel is no exception. This 4-star hotel has a wide variety of spectacular rooms and suites overlooking the beautiful Acapulco Bay.
Plus, it has everything you could need for a perfect vacation. There are outdoor pools, a children's play area, bars, billiards, a beach club, a business center, a gym, Jacuzzi, direct access to the beach, restaurants, meeting rooms, an event room, a spa, a beauty salon, and more.
Undoubtedly, it is the ideal hotel for any occasion, whether a business trip, a family trip, or a romantic getaway for two.
4. Playa Suites Acapulco Hotel
The Playa Suites Hotel, besides being a luxury 4-star rated facility, is also very affordable since it has several payment plans depending on your needs. You can pay for a room-only plan, with a breakfast buffet included, or opt for the all-inclusive option.
No matter which lodging option you choose, you can enjoy all its facilities: outdoor pools, bars, cafeterias, kids club, gym, beach, restaurants, meeting rooms, event rooms, beauty salon, spa, solarium, and gift store.
5. HS Hotsson Smart Acapulco Hotel
This 4-star hotel has the best location in Acapulco's Golden Zone, just 5 minutes from downtown, so you can enjoy the bars, restaurants, and nightclubs nearby. However, you might want to stay in it since it has all the necessary luxury facilities.
The hotel offers swimming pools, bars, restaurants, a business center, a gym, a beach, meeting rooms, event rooms, and a variety of rooms with stunning views of the Acapulco sea.
You got it. These are the five best luxury hotels in Acapulco, but you can find a thousand more options in this magnificent tourist area. No matter which one you choose, a vacation in Acapulco is guaranteed.
