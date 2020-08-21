5 Reasons to Love Sanctuary Cap Cana
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann August 21, 2020
As Caribbean destinations continue to reopen and welcome back visitors, travelers are searching for the ideal spot to enjoy their next vacation—and there is nothing quite like a relaxing island getaway.
The Dominican Republic is among the islands that are now open, and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Sanctuary Cap Cana is one of the properties currently welcoming guests.
Vacationers looking for a place to fully relax and let the stress melt away after a chaotic couple of months will find this haven with a stay at Sanctuary Cap Cana. There are a number of reasons to fall in love with this resort, but here are a few that stand out the most:
Adults-Only Resort
For couples and adults traveling without their families, it’s not entirely ideal to have a ton of children present at the hotel or resort they are staying out. Sanctuary Cap Cana is exclusively adults-only. Couples and adults traveling sans kids will appreciate a mellow atmosphere.
All-Inclusive Indulgence
From the coffee and pastry in the early morning to the steak and wine in the evening, and everything in between, guests have the opportunity to indulge in an all-inclusive experience all day long. In addition to delicious cuisine and tasty cocktails, visitors also get to enjoy daily activities, swimming pools and nightly entertainment also included in the vacation.
Luxurious Suites
At 543 square feet, the Junior Suite Oceanview rooms have more than enough space and amenities for guests. However, those looking for something even more luxurious can opt for one of the many upgraded options, including a Castle Junior Suite Swim Out, a Honeymoon Suite With Private Pool, a Terrace Tower Suite or a Castle Island Suite, among many others.
Ideal Location
This property is located in Cap Cana, a private gated community. The location is ideal for travelers hoping to find relaxation and pure bliss. From flawless beaches and a marina to Punta Espada Golf Club, one of the best golf courses in the Caribbean, this location crosses all the boxes for a luxurious island getaway. All types of travelers will find something to suit their needs.
Extended-Stay Option
With Playa Hotels & Resorts’ new Work and Learn From Paradise program, travelers can take their home routine to the beach and enjoy perks such as an upgraded room, a personal fitness trainer, personalized activities, Spanish classes and more.
Learn more about this one of a kind resort or book your future stay by contacting a travel advisor or visiting sanctuarycapcana.com.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS