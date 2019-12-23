5 Things to Know About Puerta Cortes Resort in La Paz
Two hours north of infamous Los Cabos is the town of La Paz. Situated on the Sea of Cortez, it’s a genuine, authentic town that’s slowly but surely growing its tourism appeal, mostly in and around the concepts of environmental and sustainable tourism.
With the growth of tourism has come the growth of lodging options, including something the town has never quite seen before in Puerta Cortes Resort. Come along as we take a look inside.
Puerta Cortes is a landmark offering for La Paz.
Situated around a marina, the 550-acre complex has a one-mile-long private beach, myriad restaurants and a combination of condo and hotel room lodging options. It’s significantly larger and more extensive than other lodging options in La Paz, and it’s the kind of place people have come to expect to find in Los Cabos, with 5-star luxury and a relaxed, spacious resort vibe.
Its existence points to the readiness of La Paz to round out its offerings. Long known for its outdoor opportunities (see below), the town is ready to put forth a more upscale option, complete with golf carts to get around, perhaps for those who appreciate the elegant, 5-star side of Cabo but find themselves looking for something new in a different part of Baja California.
It’s an ideal combination of resort and local life.
Don’t think of Puerta Cortes as a single resort; rather, think of it as the sum of small parts. Puerta Cortes is an on-going, still growing condo and hotel community that includes four restaurants (and counting), a renowned golf course, a private beach, tour services and a full-service marina. Its location at the far east end of the bay means its secluded from town, yet only 5-minutes by car from the brand-new waterfront promenade and the restaurants, shops and bars of downtown La Paz.
Italian and Japanese restaurants provide international flair, but it’s the two locally-focused restaurants, The Beach Club and Azul Marino, that touch on the heart of La Paz. As you’ll experience, La Paz is all about the ocean and it’s wildlife and what it provides. fresh-off-the-boat seafood turns into excellent grilled fish, fish tacos and ceviche, and it’s the main draw for most of the on-site restaurants.
In this way, Puerta Cortes does a nice job staying local, infusing a private community with an authentic La Paz personality. But perhaps no other aspect of the resort screams it more than the marina.
The on-site marina is a huge asset.
It would be easy to overlook or undervalue the presence of a (beautiful) marina at Puerta Cortes because, after all, the entire town is on the water. But not only would that be a huge mistake, but it would also severely undermine the complex’s personality.
Obviously, having a marina and relevant tour operators on-site provides absolute convenience—you can walk out your door and be on a boat in a matter of minutes, swimming with whale sharks or sea lions, cruising down the coast to remote beaches or offshore islands. It’s also a huge boost to the experience that Puerta Cortes wants to facilitate. It wants boat owners to frequent its shores, residents who share a passion for the ocean, and visitors who want to be a part of it.
Up and down the coast of La Paz we see—and feel—how the ocean is at the heart of La Paz. At Puerta Cortes, it’s the same, which is why another of its main attractions makes good use of it as well.
Its new flagship bar has the best view in La Paz.
The marina places you upon the water, but the brand-new flagship bar and restaurant at Puerta Cortes, appropriately named The Sunset Lounge, gives you a bird’s eye view of it, offering the best vantage point in all of La Paz. From there, you can see the sunset, the ocean, the curve of the bay and the town itself. It’s an excellent spot for not only a drink but some food, too—the menu is full of local favorites like seafood and empanadas.
It’s home to the best golf course in La Paz, and one of the best in all of Mexico.
It wouldn’t be Baja California without some golf, and Puerta Cortes boasts one of the best courses in all of Mexico. Ranked #31 in the country, the El Cortes Course is a draw for both international and local golfers, part of the Gary Player Signature series. Big-time ocean views and desert scenery combine to make this course, designed in 2010, truly Baja.
Gary Player, the famous course designer, praised its completion in the context of what it means for La Paz: “I am so excited to finish my first design project in Mexico...La Paz is gaining wonderful momentum as a tourist destination and the golf course and this stunning site on the Sea of Cortez will do nothing but contribute to that.”
Indeed, the same could be said for Puerta Cortes in itself, a relatively new project that’s contributing to the rise and diversification of La Paz and what it offers visitors. Check out more photos from the property and learn more here.
