Los Cabos Blog | December 03, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Sampling the Best Brews in Los Cabos
During a vacation spent in Los Cabos, there is no shortage of excursions and entertainment to keep travelers busy.
From exploring the marina and checking out the nightlife to snorkeling and whale watching, visitors to this destination have plenty of opportunities to try something new.
Eating and drinking all things delicious is a must when visiting this area. In addition to tasting the cuisine at local restaurants and sipping on margaritas by the pool, consider sampling the best brews this area has to offer.
Starting with Baja Brewing Company, these brews provide interesting flavors such as raspberry ale and oatmeal stout. There are three locations to choose from: San Jose del Cabo, Cabo Marina and the Cabo Villas Rooftop.
Farm to table food continues to be on the rise in Los Cabos, and visitors can also have this experience with beer. A visit to La Micro Brewery at Flora Farms, Baja California Sur’s first organic brewery, allows tourists to support a sustainable brewery.
Those who prefer a freshly brewed coffee in place of beer can find an organic, honey processed cup of coffee at Baja Beans. In addition to coffee, this store hosts a farmer’s market every Sunday.
