6 Cool New LA Hotels You Have to Visit
Hotel & Resort Allison Ramirez October 27, 2021
Los Angeles never ceases to impress with its hilly views, innovative restaurant concepts and sunny skies most days of the year. It’s also pretty magnificent how the city is home to an ever-growing collection of hotels that are each more beautiful and unique than the next.
We’ve rounded up a list of some new hotels all over town that we love. Next time you’re considering a staycation or trip to LaLa Land, these properties should be at the top of your list. With rooftop bars, dreamy tubs and luxurious amenities available 24/7, you might have a hard time checking out.
Venice V Hotel
Just opened in July, Venice V has a star-studded history. Parts of the 1986 film Cobra were shot here with Sylvester Stalone and the 1915 landmark building has been home to actors like Charlie Chaplin and Wallace Berry, among others. Kind of hidden right off the boardwalk, Venice V is dog-friendly and also good for long-term stays if you book a rooftop bungalow or penthouse room, which include amenities like Aesop products, a Nespresso machine, Apple TV and maybe even a guitar.
The penthouse floor rooms offer beachy sunrise views through a boardwalk-facing window and gorgeous skylight. There’s even a little courtyard right outside the penthouse rooms that overlooks the beach with seating and tables perfect for working or tanning (charging outlets included).
Keep in mind the hotel doesn’t have a bar or restaurant, but you can order delivery and the concierge will bring it to your room. You can also rent bikes, skateboards and surfboards at the front desk.
The Wayfarer DTLA
Another dog-friendly spot, the Wayfarer offers cozy rooms with plush beds, bathroom doors with full-length mirrors, DTLA views and even a little workspace in the room for those who need to get that work/life balance while traveling.
Make a dinner or drinks reservation at the Rooftop, where sweeping city views, fire pits and cozy sofa seating set the mood. You can also grab a spot at Gaslighter, the hotel’s lobby bar, at any time of day for a coffee or a cocktail, to hang with friends or to hop on a last-minute Zoom meeting.
Le Meridien Pasadena Arcadia
Le Meridien Pasadena Arcadia is technically 13 miles northeast of Los Angeles proper, but if your visit includes the Rose Bowl, Huntington Library or a hike at Eaton Canyon Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains (all amazing and incredibly-LA things to do!) then this hotel is perfect for you. A mid-century modern hotel, Le Meridien has nice big guest rooms with tubs, living spaces in addition to the bedroom, floor-to-ceiling windows — with blackout curtains, of course — and Malin + Goetz bath products.
After a full day out, Mélange has you covered if you’re in the mood for Asian fusion (the restaurant serves weekend brunch, as well). More of a happy hour enthusiast? The hotel’s lounge, Longitude 118, has drink specials from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and a fabulous burger and fries.
Prospect Hollywood
Located in Hollywood’s Whitley Heights neighborhood, we love that the dog-friendly Prospect is kind of hidden on a residential street. The bright red door might give it away, but it’s the perfect little enclave for anyone who fancies a low key, old Hollywood stay in the heart of the city.
There are 24 rooms here, all named after actors who once lived in the area and you can book for a long-term stay or a quick weekend getaway if you’ve got tickets to Hollywood Bowl. Designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, this property serves Farmshop croissants in the lobby for guests daily (pre-pandemic pastries were from Tartine). The lobby doubles as a bar with dark, sexy decor and plush velvet furniture in rich jewel tones.
First-floor rooms have original wood floors dating back to the 1930s and the landscape design alone was a three-year project by TERREMOTO. The tropical courtyard really feels worlds apart from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Enjoy clawfoot tubs in the rooms (my favorite feature, of course), bathrobes by Derek Rose and luxe bath products by Dyptique in a truly magical space.
Downtown L.A. Proper
Wow, oh wow. This property is gorgeous. The newly opened Downtown L.A. Proper is housed inside a historic building that dates back to 1926 and began as a social club almost 100 years ago. Built by Claud Beelman, the same architect who left his mark on the famous Art Deco, teal blue Eastern building (also in DTLA), this building has undergone a full restoration — it’s been a work in progress for years now and was home to the YWCA for some time, as well — before opening to the public in October 2021.
From a breathtaking lobby mural by local artist Abel Macias, colorful tiles throughout the hotel, and stained glass windows by the family-owned Judson Studios to a rooftop bar/restaurant/pool with sweeping views of DTLA and a Portuguese-Californian lobby restaurant helmed by James Beard Award-winning LA chefs Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne, the only word to describe Kelly Wearstler’s latest hotel project is perfection.
The 148-room hotel has a historic ballroom (the 1928 MLB players’ dinner took place here), a $5,000 per night “basketball suite” (this was once a basketball court and will feature a cut leather basketball hoop by Frogtown artist Spencer Nikosey of KILLSPENCER® and plush basketballs) and a $10,000 per night pool suite (with a dining area, bar, lounge area and, yes, a full size pool in the living room) among other nuggets. Visit for sunset drinks on the roof or book a staycation you won’t regret. Bathrobes in each guest room are by Parachute. Rooms start at $369/night.
Alsace LA
Recently opened in the historic West Adams neighborhood of South LA, Alsace is a pastel meets earth-tone-colored dream with just 48 rooms, a perfect outdoor courtyard, a gym, pool and an intimate meeting space with desert vibes. The hotel has partnered with various local businesses like Yoube (a drop-in coworking space) and Adopt-A-Bike (so guests can explore the area on two wheels).
Once a month, Alsace also hosts a tour of historic houses. Because of the size of this hotel it’s great to book out for friends/family during a wedding or group event; it’s also in a fast-growing creative hub of a neighborhood so make sure to take time to really absorb it all, from the coffee shops to the art galleries nearby. Throughout the hotel you’ll spot unique wall tile designs — all by local artists — adding to the really calming and grounding ambiance of the hotel. The first-floor restaurant will open in early 2022. The newest Tartine location will open just across the street, as well.
