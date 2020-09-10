A Luxury Villa Option in the Dominican Republic
September 10, 2020
Casa de Campo announced that travelers can now stay at a luxury villa in the Dominican Republic starting at $599 per night.
The villas range from three to eleven bedrooms and feature incredible amenities and experiences for guests to enjoy. Private pools and living areas are just the beginning. Garden Villas are surrounded by local flora and offer a private, secluded oasis, whereas Oceanfront Villas offer stunning views of the Caribbean coast.
Villas also come with free maid service, daily breakfast and full access to many resort amenities, like the fitness center. Getting around the large resort is easy with free access to four-person golf carts.
“Casa de Campo’s villas and golf packages offer secure and healthy vacation options for those needing a fun and thrilling getaway,” says Jason Kycek, senior vice-president of sales and marketing. “Just come relax in paradise and experience firsthand why ‘privacy is the new luxury’ while savoring our acclaimed Pete Dye-designed golf courses and lavish amenities.”
The resort also features two golf packages for the golf-enthusiasts. “Unlimited Teeth of the Dog with Breakfast” starts at $399 per night per two guests and includes all-day play and complimentary breakfasts. “Unlimited Teeth of the Dog All Inclusive” starts at $599 per night per two guests and features free meals and unlimited horseback riding.
Casa de Campo has also started the “Casa Cares” program to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 throughout guests’ stays. The Dominican Republic's new presidential administration is providing travelers with free travel and health insurance from now until December 31st for medical issues relating to COVID-19.
For more information about the villas, please visit CasadeCampo.com/Villas.
