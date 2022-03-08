Last updated: 01:21 PM ET, Tue March 08 2022

A Stay at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort
Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort (Photo via Brett Holzhauer)

In August, I was invited to come take a visit to the newly-remodeled Ritz Carlton Golf Resort in Naples. Funny enough, I actually ended up arriving at the Ritz Carlton Resort in Naples, to only find out I was at the wrong resort.

An embarrassing 10-minute drive down the road later, I arrived at the correct hotel and was greeted pleasantly by a warm staff and ambiance. But other than a quick stay-cation, my real reason for visiting was the recently updated pool area, featuring a lazy river and slides fit for both kids and adults.

This was my very first experience at a Ritz Carlton property, and I was absolutely impressed by the service and the details of the hotel.

This hotel stay gets a 9.5/10 in my book.

Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort
Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort (Photo via Brett Holzhauer)

Check-In

Arriving at the hotel, you will make your way up a windy road and approach an open and airy lobby area. The area was definitely well spaced out to ensure social distancing.

The front desk agent was excellent in explaining each feature of the hotel, including the shuttle to the other Ritz Carlton hotel that was beachfront, which I found to be an excellent benefit. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to utilize it as my trip was busy with working and enjoying the pool.

Once she explained the list of benefits, I made my way to the room and was extremely impressed with the Resort View Suite.

Resort View Suite

The Resort View Suite is a multi-purpose room and it can be a great getaway for a single traveler like myself. The room is 750 square feet, fitted with an entryway, a half bathroom, a large living room with a bed, two large balconies, a HUGE walk-in closet, a comfortable King bed, separate shower and bathtub. This room was a delight to stay in.

Check out the room here.

But my favorite part of the room was the incredible view from both balconies, overlooking the pool area and golf course.

My only ‘complaint’ is I wish there had been a more appropriate desk for me to work at, rather than a dining table. But overall, I was extremely comfortable in the room. And the hotel staff was kind enough to bring me strawberries and champagne to the room!

Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort
Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort (Photo via Brett Holzhauer)

The Hotel

The hotel itself was outstanding. Fitted with two golf courses, a full-service spa, and four tennis courts, you are sure not to be bored.

But what really piqued my interest was the expansive pool area, which was recently installed and opened to hotel guests. Titled ‘The Reservoir’, the experience is perfect for any occasion. With a large patio area, lazy river, multiple slides and poolside service, you can easily hang out here all day long.

I spent the day inside of a cabana and had fantastic service, including a variety of fruits, complimentary SunBum sunscreen, and a cozy couch to watch college football throughout the day.

And just because my pictures don’t give the hotel pool justice, here’s how expansive the hotel pool really is.

Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort
Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort (Photo via Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort)

And yes, I did take a moment to try out the slides and they are even a thrill for adults as well.

And lastly, the pool area also includes a large splash pad perfect for little ones.

Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort
Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort (Photo via Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort)

Dining

Ria

As part of the stay, the hotel was kind enough to comp the dinner at Ria, but as a Mexican-food fanatic, I knew I had to give this restaurant a shot. And while far away from Mexico, the chef did a fantastic job. I ordered street tacos and had their homemade margaritas which were to die for. And with a view like this overlooking the golf course, you can’t beat it.

Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort
Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort (Photo via Brett Holzhauer)

Lemonia

For an inside dining experience, I wanted to try the Lemonia restaurant for breakfast, and I was extremely impressed. I kept it simple with a traditional American breakfast of pancakes, bacon, toast and coffee. And with my complimentary copy of the Wall Street Journal delivered to my doorstep that morning, it was an exquisite start to my day.

Final Thoughts

Naples is a great spot for a vacation, especially for active adults and families looking to be outside. Located only 2 hours west of Miami on the west coast of the Sunshine State, Naples also offers outstanding beaches, great restaurants, and is only 8 miles from the Naples airport.

Editor's note: Hotel accommodations were provided at a discount in exchange for an honest review.

