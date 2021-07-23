A Wellness Traveler’s Paradise in the Dominican Republic
Although wellness travel was a rising trend before the pandemic, more and more people are now choosing to put their health first, even on vacation. The days of sipping cocktail after cocktail at the swim-up bar and eating too much delicious food are not going away, but travelers are beginning to also mix in a workout or two and choose healthier options on the menu.
Balance is key, and that’s exactly what Playa Hotels & Resorts’ family-friendly Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana properties offer guests. This dual all-inclusive resort spot is an ideal option for travelers looking to indulge in vacation while still staying true to their wellness routine.
Getting a workout in here is easy with an inviting fitness center located right on property. The 14,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art gym is clean and spacious with a modern design. Areas include cardo space, a room with spin bikes and a strength zone with offerings such as TRX training, spinning, yoga, step and Pilates classes. The options are endless, so fitness gurus shouldn’t have a hard time finding their niche.
Guests can even spice up their pool day with an aquacycle class on the low impact pool spin bikes available or with a walk on the beach or a kayak ride out in the ocean.
Although splurging on refreshing adult beverages and poolside nachos on occasion doesn’t hurt, travelers interested in balancing their consumption with healthy options won’t have any issues during a stay at Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana or Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. Visitors will find all sorts of options to choose from including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and even keto.
Topping off the wellness-focused atmosphere at these Cap Cana properties is the cenote-inspired Larimar Spa. With access to more than 26,900 sq. ft. of tranquil space, guests can treat themselves to a massage, reflexology, facial exfoliation or one of the other treatments available. Visitors to this spa can also enjoy quartz therapy, access to the Himalayan Salt Lounge and hydrotherapy.
From an early morning yoga session to start off the day to an evening hot tub dip to relax the muscle and everything in between, the resorts’ staff members stand ready with “service from the heart” to add any extra touches guests might need during their relaxing, wellness-filled stay.
