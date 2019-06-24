AC Hotels Announces First Property in Jamaica
June 24, 2019
AC Hotels by Marriott has announced the opening of AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica, bringing the brand’s forward-thinking design approach to the island.
Born from the signature vision of renowned hotelier Antonio Catalan, the brand was founded in 1998 in Spain, and brought into the Marriott International portfolio in 2011, launching AC Hotels by Marriott globally in locations including France, Denmark, the United States, Latin America, Puerto Rico and now Jamaica.
Embracing the AC brand’s focus on purposeful design, the AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica features 219 rooms to provide guests with thoughtfully-designed moments of beauty and experiences that elevate their stay and help them focus on what is important to them.
The result is sophisticated yet unpretentious style and innovative food and beverage programming with locally-inspired experiences for both international travelers and locals.
Guests will have access to a spacious 24-hour fitness center; an outdoor pool; the brand’s signature AC Kitchen which provides a daily European-inspired breakfast buffet infused with a taste of Jamaica; and the AC Lounge, which offers a chic, open and comfortable ambiance, ideal for co-working and socializing.
“We are delighted to welcome our first AC Hotel to Jamaica, offering travelers a modern aesthetic and intuitive service, as well as an opportunity to slow down and uncover the beauty in the essential while visiting the destination,” said Toni Stoeckl, vice president, Distinctive Select Brands for Marriott International, and Global Brand Leader, AC Hotels by Marriott.
This new addition to the city is expected to have positive implications for the country’s tourism sector. In a recent walk-through of the hotel, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett said, “The debut of a brand like AC Hotels in Kingston will solidify the city’s status as a strong city tourism destination.”
AC Hotel Kingston Jamaica adds a modern touch not only to the Kingston skyline but to the wider Caribbean region, joining AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado as the brand’s second hotel in the region.
The hotel design includes elegant, clean lines that are signature features of the brand, along with thoughtful touches that harmoniously reflect Jamaica’s vibrant flair. Throughout the hotel, guests will find an impressive collection of art, each crafted by Jamaican artists, and one-of-a-kind furnishings that have also been locally made.
The hotel is equipped with over 18,000 square feet of cutting-edge meeting and banquet facilities, making this the largest meeting space in the city. Whether hosting a small meeting, or a group of up to 600 people, the hotel is ready to cater to groups of various sizes.
“My family and I are determined to play our part in building the economy in the Caribbean. This is a monumental occasion as we venture beyond the beach to establish our first AC Hotel by Marriott,” said Adam Stewart, CD. Deputy Chairman of the Sandals Resorts International and ATL Group of Companies. “We are excited to work with a global company like Marriott International while retaining the local Jamaican touch for guests visiting the city.”
The Stewart family, who own the AC Hotel Kingston Jamaica, selected Koen Hietbrink to oversee the hotel’s operations as General Manager. In addition to his fourteen years of leadership experience with the Marriott brand, Koen has led the openings of numerous Marriott properties in the Caribbean.
Guests staying at AC Hotel Kingston Jamaica may earn and redeem valuable Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Points when staying at the property. Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott’s new travel program launched in February 2019 to replace Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG).
The program offers its 130 million members an extraordinary portfolio of 30 global brands and 7,000+ hotels located in 131 countries and territories, an expansive list of experiences allowing members to pursue their passions while traveling or during a stay-cation, and unmatched benefits and rewards.
For more information on the AC Hotel Kingston Jamaica, visit www.achotelkingston.com or call +1-876-750-3000 and to stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings, visit the hotel’s Instagram and Facebook social media pages, @ACHotelKingston.
SOURCE: Marriott International press release
