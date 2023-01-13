Last updated: 12:26 PM ET, Fri January 13 2023

Accor Announces New Organizational Structure with Two Main Divisions

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 13, 2023

Raffles London at The OWO, London, England, UK, Accor Hotels
Raffles London at The OWO, London, England. (photo courtesy of Accor Hotels)

Global hotel corporation Accor is now implementing a new two-division organizational structure to lead its future developments, one for its premium, midscale and economy brands and another for its luxury and lifestyle brands as of January 1, 2023.

The two divisions are under the leadership of Sébastien Bazin, Group Chairman & CEO and Jean-Jacques Morin, Group Deputy CEO and are both supported by a Group Management Board and a Global Shared Platform that focuses on digital, technology and procurement.

The first division, under leadership of Morin, is the “Premium, Midscale & Economy” brands structured around four regions of the world, the Americas, Europe & North Africa, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Asia Pacific and Greater China.

The second division, under leadership of Bazin, is the “Luxury & Lifestyle” brands, Raffles, Orient Express, Fairmont, Sofitel, MGallery, Emblems and Ennismore. This division is largely divided not by region, but by brand.

