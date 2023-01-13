Accor Announces New Organizational Structure with Two Main Divisions
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 13, 2023
Global hotel corporation Accor is now implementing a new two-division organizational structure to lead its future developments, one for its premium, midscale and economy brands and another for its luxury and lifestyle brands as of January 1, 2023.
The two divisions are under the leadership of Sébastien Bazin, Group Chairman & CEO and Jean-Jacques Morin, Group Deputy CEO and are both supported by a Group Management Board and a Global Shared Platform that focuses on digital, technology and procurement.
The first division, under leadership of Morin, is the “Premium, Midscale & Economy” brands structured around four regions of the world, the Americas, Europe & North Africa, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Asia Pacific and Greater China.
The second division, under leadership of Bazin, is the “Luxury & Lifestyle” brands, Raffles, Orient Express, Fairmont, Sofitel, MGallery, Emblems and Ennismore. This division is largely divided not by region, but by brand.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS