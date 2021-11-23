Accor Introduces New Emblems Collection
November 23, 2021
Accor has announced the creation of a new global portfolio that will showcase boutique hotels and luxury resorts, called the Emblems Collection, with its first hotel to open December 2022 in China’s Guizhou province.
The palatial Guiyang Art Centre Hotel, Emblems Collection is the first of sixty properties that are expected to become part of the Emblems Collection by 2030. The once-private residence will offer a stunning and memorable accommodation within the city which is popular as a summer destination.
The new collection will feature properties that are, like its name suggests, emblematic of its destination, demographics or those who designed them. The collection will feature three separate hotel and resort categories.
Emblems Collection Heritage hotels are historic properties that capture a destination’s culture and history. Emblems Collection Retreat resorts offer wellness and enrichment activities within a sanctuary-style property. Emblems Collection Signature hotels showcase unique designs that offer iconic stays that aren’t available anywhere else.
“Emblems Collection adds a fresh and exciting new dimension to Accor’s luxury offerings,” said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO, Accor. “A key focus of our growth and development strategy is to add aggressively across our strongest lines and leading business accelerators, which includes luxury as well as collection brands, while ensuring all 40+ brands in our global network continue to grow, evolve and flourish.”
“The hotels we will feature in Emblems Collection are those sought out by travelers who appreciate high-end, boutique-style experiences, as well as by hoteliers who cherish the independent brands they’ve built while desiring the benefits that come with a global partner,” continued Bazin.
The Emblems Collection will target its expansion to desirable destinations like Prague, Paris, Cairo, Moscow, Seoul, Santiago, Montreal, Tuscany, the Riviera Maya and more.
For more information, please visit Accor.
