Adventurous All-Fun Inclusive Concept at Hotel Xcaret Arte

Hotel & Resort Hotel Xcaret Arte Codie Liermann August 19, 2021
Grupo Xcaret’s second property, Hotel Xcaret Arte, officially began welcoming guests last month. Conveniently situated 45 minutes away from the Cancun International Airport and 45 minutes away from Tulum, the resort invites adult guests ages 16 and older to experience artisan Mexico.
Guests are immersed in both adventure and nature throughout their stay, and the All-Fun Inclusive model allows them to participate in various activities at no extra cost.
The All-Fun Inclusive concept starts from the moment visitors step off the plane since transportation from the airport to the hotel is included.
Upon arrival at Hotel Xcaret Arte, guests are led to their home away from home, a sophisticated suite inspired by the best Mexican artists and built with sustainability in mind. Visitors are engulfed by garden views and the lush Mayan jungle with distant sounds of the ocean waves crashing on the sand.
The adventurous All-Fun inclusive journey continues throughout the stay as guests are invited to connect with nature even more through visits to the surrounding parks. Unlimited access to nearby Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xoximilco, Xenses, Xavage and Xenotes is included.
Guests of all ages can enjoy thrilling activities, like zip lining and cruising through the jungle in an amphibious vehicle, animal encounters, water adventures such as snorkeling or rafting and much more. Transportation to and from the parks is also included.
Adventure doesn’t only come from exhilarating activities – sometimes it’s as simple as trying something new. And trying something new is a must during a stay at this unique hotel, as there are several workshops to participate in. From knitting and literature to dancing, painting and pottery, guests are sure to find something new to try.
Throughout the time spent at this nature-inspired oasis, guests are spoiled with delicious cuisine to indulge in as they discover the unique flavors of the region. From pre-Hispanic influences to Japanese flavors, and everything in between, Hotel Xcaret Arte blends old and new to create delicious menu items for guests to enjoy during their visit.
It's clear nature was at the forefront during the creation of this property, as it’s ingrained in every aspect, from architecture to cuisine to room views. Visitors step into a “no rush” atmosphere and can enjoy a laidback vibe, choosing to participate in activities when and where they desire.
Although it’s not easy for guests to depart, the All-fun Inclusive concept is topped off with a complimentary transfer back to the airport, giving them one less aspect of the trip to have to think about.
