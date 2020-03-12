Last updated: 11:05 AM ET, Thu March 12 2020

Airbnb Rolls Out More Flexible Reservations

Patrick Clarke March 12, 2020

Airbnb app
PHOTO: Airbnb is helping hosts and guests navigate times of uncertainly amid the coronavirus oubreak. (photo via GoodLifeStudio/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Airbnb is working to provide hosts and guests added flexibility and peace and mind amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The home-sharing platform has introduced "More Flexible Reservations," a new suite of tools and programs designed to help users navigate uncertainty in the wake of recent travel restrictions and elevated advisories. The updates include rewards for flexible hosts; an easy filter search for travelers and a 100 percent Airbnb guest service fee refund.

Hosts will now have new tools to directly authorize extra refunds on cancellations through Airbnb, which will also provide promotions that increase visibility for flexible hosts' listings. Airbnb will also waive its standard 3 percent host fee on new reservations for these listings through June 1, 2020.

For Airbnb guests, the company is adding filters that make it easier to find and book accommodation options that have the most appropriate cancellation policy based on their needs, whether flexible, moderate or strict.

What's more, now through June 1, Airbnb will refund its guest service fee for guests who need to cancel and are not due to receive a refund as a travel coupon that they can use on a future trip.

"While it is clear that the coronavirus will have an impact on the entire travel and tourism industry, we believe travel will recover in the long run. It is one of the largest and most resilient industries in the world," the company stated.

