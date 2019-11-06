Airbnb Rolls Out New Safety Features
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff November 06, 2019
At New York’s Dealbook conference, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced new safety features on its platform that include verifying 100 percent of hosts and listings, according to a report on Axios.
The announcement comes after five people were killed at a Halloween party at a rental home in Northern California. A story on Vice also found that many identities on the platform were fake.
Embrace 'Untouristed' DestinationsFeatures & Advice
As International Travel Continues to Slide, Brand USA Even...Features & Advice
Delta Air Lines Reveals New International Main Cabin ServiceAirlines & Airports
The new changes are “high-touch,” according to Chesky, and represents a “significant investment.”
“It's the very best outcome for our community ... and it will provide a lot more peace of mind," said Chesky.
Enhancements to the platform include ensuring "100 percent of hosts and listings are reviewed and verified by the end of next year.”
There will be a new “guest guarantee” for guests who arrive at a property that does not match what was presented online. A “neighbor hotline” will be staffed by real people, and the company plans to review high-risk listings manually.
The guest guarantee will be a welcome enhancement for many people.
Recently, a British couple turned up at a property in Ibiza only to find out it didn’t exist. They had spent more than $11,000 on a two-week booking and were promised a luxe two-bedroom property equipped with a Turkish bath, hot tub, super king-size bed, private lift and marble-decked terrace.
The property did not exist and the couple was forced to find alternative accommodations.
Airbnb is currently investigating the alleged scam.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS