Last updated: 11:24 AM ET, Thu October 21 2021

ALG Announces New Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa

Hotel & Resort ALG Vacations Lacey Pfalz October 21, 2021

Cozumel - Quintana Roo, Mexico
PHOTO: Cozumel, Quintana Roo (photo courtesy Quintana Roo Tourism Board)

Apple Leisure Group (ALG) has announced the new Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa, set to open at the beginning of 2022.

The resort, the brand’s first on the Mexican island, will offer 154 Preferred Club suites as well as Junior Suites with swim-up access and oceanfront views. Family suites will be able to accommodate up to six individuals with the use of connecting rooms.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa

Noble House Hotels & Resorts Unveils First Property In Mexico

Rooms at Hotel Xcaret Arte

Get To Know the New Hotel Xcaret Arte

The pool at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

How Hampton by Hilton Achieved Major Milestones During the...

Residence Inn Playa del Carmen

Residence Inn by Marriott Opens Playa del Carmen Property

As an all-inclusive resort, Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa will feature four gourmet a la carte dining options, pool and beach service, unlimited drinks and four bars and lounge areas. Guests can also enjoy 24-hour room service, as well as a variety of fun activities and events for the whole family.

No renderings have yet been published.

Guests staying at the resort will also have access to the nearby Sunscape Sabor Cozumel, while adult guests can also access the Secrets Aura Cozumel.

“Mexico is a cornerstone of AMResorts’ success and growth, as travelers in the U.S. and beyond continue to seek out the beautiful destinations and world-class hospitality it is known for,” said Javier Coll, Group President of AMResorts Global Business Development. “The Dreams Resorts & Spas brand is among AMR Collection’s most popular and respected brands due to the consistent, high-quality experiences guests of all ages enjoy from property to property – we are confident in the addition of Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa to bring the brand standards to a new destination in Mexico.”

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on ALG Vacations, Cozumel

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa

Noble House Hotels & Resorts Unveils First Property In Mexico

Hilton Introduces New Tech Enhancements

Get To Know the New Hotel Xcaret Arte

How Hampton by Hilton Achieved Major Milestones During the Pandemic

Residence Inn by Marriott Opens Playa del Carmen Property

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS