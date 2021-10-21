ALG Announces New Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa
Apple Leisure Group (ALG) has announced the new Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa, set to open at the beginning of 2022.
The resort, the brand’s first on the Mexican island, will offer 154 Preferred Club suites as well as Junior Suites with swim-up access and oceanfront views. Family suites will be able to accommodate up to six individuals with the use of connecting rooms.
As an all-inclusive resort, Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa will feature four gourmet a la carte dining options, pool and beach service, unlimited drinks and four bars and lounge areas. Guests can also enjoy 24-hour room service, as well as a variety of fun activities and events for the whole family.
No renderings have yet been published.
Guests staying at the resort will also have access to the nearby Sunscape Sabor Cozumel, while adult guests can also access the Secrets Aura Cozumel.
“Mexico is a cornerstone of AMResorts’ success and growth, as travelers in the U.S. and beyond continue to seek out the beautiful destinations and world-class hospitality it is known for,” said Javier Coll, Group President of AMResorts Global Business Development. “The Dreams Resorts & Spas brand is among AMR Collection’s most popular and respected brands due to the consistent, high-quality experiences guests of all ages enjoy from property to property – we are confident in the addition of Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa to bring the brand standards to a new destination in Mexico.”
