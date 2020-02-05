ALG Breaks Ground for Two Resorts in the Dominican Republic
AMResorts, an Apple Leisure Group (ALG) company, on Feb. 5 broke ground on two new all-inclusive resorts in Miches, a secluded area on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic.
The two new resorts form the backbone of the $400 million Playa Esmeralda development that, when complete, will encompass nearly 1,500 hotel rooms and suites, as well as a shared promenade, a convention center, a theater for live entertainment, retail offerings and a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa.
The promenade will also serve as the property’s main culinary hub, featuring restaurants and elevated buffets.
In the initial phase, the Secrets and Dreams-branded properties will each include 750 rooms and suites, with 250 accommodations at each resort allocated exclusively for Preferred Club guests.
The start of construction is part of 18 management deals secured by ALG in 2019, and it will bring the total number of properties in the Caribbean to 20. During the last decade, AMResorts has increased its branded room inventory by nearly 300 percent and closed 2019 with over 24,000 rooms.
“These new deals underscore ALG’s unwavering commitment to the Dominican Republic and the goal of participating in unique projects that benefit our investors as well as the surrounding communities,” said Alejandro Reynal, CEO of ALG. “We will be working closely with our partners, as well as Miches residents, to ensure we exceed the expectations of the guests, while also bringing true, long-term value to the area.”
Among those joining ALG Executive Chairman Alex Zozaya at the groundbreaking ceremony were President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina; Minister of Tourism Francisco Javier Garcia; and Javier Luque, President of Inversora Playa Esmeralda & Fuerte Group.
Secrets Playa Esmeralda Punta Cana will be an adults-only resort with four distinct bar concepts, four snack bars and a private lounge for Preferred Club members.
Dreams Playa Esmeralda Punta Cana will cater to families and offer three snack bars, four bars, its own Preferred Club lounge, an Explorer’s Club for Kids with activities for children ages of 3-12 and a Core Zone Teen’s Club with entertainment for those ages 13-17.
“Miches is poised to become one of the Dominican Republic’s top markets for all-inclusive resorts,” said Javier Coll, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of ALG. “This area has been largely overlooked, despite its significant attributes; however, our team’s long history and proven experience in this market has allowed us to identify and move on this opportunity.”
Playa Esmeralda is expected to help create over 2,000 new jobs in the region. Additionally, the development will bring a new network of roadways to the area.
