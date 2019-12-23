Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Mon December 23 2019

What’s Ahead in 2020 for AMResorts?

December 23, 2019

A view from the lobby balcony at Dreams Macao Beach
PHOTO: A view from the lobby balcony at Dreams Macao Beach, opening in February 2020. (photo via AMResorts)

From delicious dining options and entertainment to long winding pools and serene beachfront locations, AMResorts has guests covered with a one of a kind vacation experience. The all-inclusive concept ensures unlimited fun starting bright and early and all throughout the night.

With eight resort brands in the collection, new and exciting happenings are always going on. Whether it’s a new restaurant or a room renovation or a brand-new resort altogether, AMResorts continues to make its collection a luxurious experience for guests.

As for the year ahead, AMResorts will be opening four new resorts in the first quarter of 2020. Two of them will be in the Cancun area, one is planned for St. Marin and one will be on the island of the Dominican Republic. Travelers who spend their vacations at these properties will be excited to have four new options to choose from.

Now Natura Riviera Cancun

The Cancun and Riviera Maya areas in Mexico already are home to several AMResorts properties, but come January 31, 2020, there will be yet another option. The 533-room Now Natura Riviera Cancun will offer guests a unique all-inclusive experience.

Conveniently located only 10 miles from the Cancun International Airport, visitors to this property will be treated to a modern design and access to a lazy river, water park and exotic fish ponds.

Now Natura Riviera Cancun coming in January
PHOTO: Now Natura Riviera Cancun coming in January 2020. (photo via AMResorts)

Dreams Vista Cancun

Come February 1, 2020, Dreams Vista Cancun Resort & Spa will be another addition to this area. This contemporary family resort will be located in the gated community of Puerta del Mar offering visitors views of both the Caribbean Sea and Isla Mujeres.

In addition to an exclusive rooftop pool, guests of this resort can enjoy two surf pools, a stunning architectural design and endless entertainment day and night.

Dreams Vista Cancun opens in February
PHOTO: Dreams Vista Cancun opens in February 2020. (photo via AMResorts)

Secrets St. Martin

Another resort also opening on February 1, 2020, but on the vibrant island of St. Martin is Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa. This property incorporates both Caribbean and European inspiration.

Located only 35 minutes from the Princess Juliana International Airport, this adults-only property is both convenient to get to and also secluded enough for a romantic hideaway for couples.

The beach area at Secrets St. Martin
PHOTO: The beach area at Secrets St. Martin, opening February 2020. (photo via AMResorts)

Dreams Macao Beach

Moving over to the Dominican Republic, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana will make its debut on February 21, 2020. A resort for both couples and families, this property will feature 500 luxurious suites and spacious villas.

With a spa, water park, lazy river and pools on property, guests of all ages will find something to enjoy during their stay in paradise.

Contact a travel agent to learn more or to get your vacation to one of these four new resorts booked.

