ALG Bringing Secrets Resorts & Spas Brand to Mexico's Isla Mujeres

Apple Leisure Group (ALG) has announced that its adults-only, luxury brand Secrets Resorts & Spas has added its first property in Isla Mujeres off the coast of Cancun, Mexico with the signing of Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres.
Slated to open in December 2022, Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres will offer as many as 125 luxe suites equipped with double rain showers and terrace whirlpools featuring unobstructed views of the surrounding Caribbean Sea. The resort will also feature modern architecture, four-tiered infinity pools, a large whirlpool accommodating up to 30 guests and a water slide from the main pool to the ocean.
What's more, guests can expect personalized butler service and Secrets Impression's Endless-Privileges inclusions. Highlights include private boat or catamaran transfers from mainland Cancun to the resort's private pier, unlimited access to five gourmet a la carte restaurants and three casual venues, nine different bars and lounges pouring unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room concierge services, pool and beach service.
Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres will also house a Welcome Yacht lounge, a spa and fitness center, rooftop infinity pools, a rooftop terrace featuring fireplaces and a restaurant and bar and an overwater al fresco cinema club complete with hammocks and lounge sitting area.
Golf carts and bikes will also be available for island-touring and day to night activities and entertainment.
"AMR Collection is thrilled with the addition of Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres to bring the luxury resort brand and its second-ever Impression concept to the island paradise within Mexico's popular Yucatan Peninsula," Javier Coll, Group President of Global Business Development at Apple Leisure Group, said in a statement. "Demand for unforgettable vacation experiences in settings that prioritize luxury, personalization and service is at a high. "The Impression concept further optimizes this segment, elevates the already high standards and strong foundation of the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand, and meets luxury travelers where they are."
