'Alohilani Resort Offers Exclusive Experiences at New Longboard Club

'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach announced a new guest-only experience with the launch of Longboard Club, a private indoor/outdoor venue located adjacent to Swell Pool & Bar offering tailored services for guests to recharge and soak in the beautiful views of Waikiki.
Longboard Club members will enjoy a globally inspired menu to complement the property’s already sought-after restaurants including two by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and Swell Bar located at the seascape rooftop pool deck helmed by local chef David Lukela. Lukela is also leading Longboard’s culinary offering.
Guests can start the day with breakfast including a noteworthy design-your-own acai bowl, steel-cut oatmeal, signature pastries, assorted cereals, daily egg and meat selections, and traditional Japanese fare.
Unique to the island, the Club offers a traditional Pu-erh tea program using specially sourced and grown aged tea cakes by the Hawaiian company Tea Chest Hawaii, who is leading the way for a sustainable, organic community of tea farmers around the state, along with fresh local juices and Lavazza coffee and espresso.
In the evening, members can taste their way around the world with a diverse 16-bottle wine Cruvinet specializing in wines both from abroad and Napa Valley. Staff members trained by a sommelier are on hand to provide recommendations and walk-through tasting notes, and for those who wish to self-discover an overview is provided next to each varietal.
A truly interactive experience, members can see, swirl, sniff, and sip while scoring each wine. Custom local beers by Honolulu Beerworks are also on tap. To pair with the libations guests can create custom charcuterie boards with an artisanal selection of cheeses developed by a master cheesemonger.
Other hors d’oeuvres include local crudites with homemade dips, daily salad offerings, and spreads. Petit fours and mignardises will satisfy those with a sweet tooth.
With an elegant design mixing in natural elements amongst the backdrop of Waikiki, Longboard Club members can relax in exclusive, private cabanas. For the traveler who chooses to stay connected, there are media stations featuring televisions and Wi-Fi access.
Longboard Club is open daily from 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 4 p.m.–8 p.m.
Guests can book Club Access rooms at an introductory special.
