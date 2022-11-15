AMR Collection Launches Agent Appreciation and Incentive Program
AMR Collection has announced an exclusive new program for travel agents.
Experience It! is a new agent appreciation and incentive program that is dedicated to rewarding loyal travel agents with exclusive perks, certification programs, resources and toolkits, redeemable points, and endless opportunities to travel.
The program, curated by AMRewards, features a host of compelling offers and prizes to encourage travel agents to “Experience It” for themselves.
Offers include exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals for travel agents who register bookings directly through AMRCollection.com from November 23, 2022, through November 28, 2022. Those bookings make agents eligible for quadruple reward points. They also receive 50% off cash redemptions on the AMRewards Visa card, 50% off AMRewards Yeti Tumblers, and 50% off select resorts for agent travel using points during the same timeframe.
Another benefit of the Experience It! program includes Master Agent Certification Incentives. Master Agents receive exclusive benefits such as a comprehensive educational program, travel rates available within 90-days and complimentary day passes to resorts. They can complete Master Agent training annually on AMRAgents.com to become a certified expert.
There are also monthly incentives and promotions as part of Experience It!
Travel agents can build their businesses with several monthly incentives, including new resort openings such as Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, where the top five producing advisors will receive $500 bonus cash from November 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022.
Travel agents can also take advantage of the Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres Spectacular, where every booking of three nights or more means that agents earn an entry for a chance to win prizes, including AMR Collection merchandise and a complimentary stay.
Additionally, travel agents who are interested in experiencing the AMR Collection in Europe can do so firsthand at Secrets Bahia Real Resort & Spa and Dreams Jardin Tropical Resort & Spa, which are now available for points redemption.
There are a number of other perks within the new program. Travel agents can receive recognition at the Annual Amazing Agents Celebration and take advantage of a number of tools available to support their goals and benefit their clients. Travel agents can partake in webinars, video site tours and utilize a professional media site with resort contacts and digital brochures.
Find out more about the Experience It! program and all that it entails at AMRAgents.com.
