AMR Collection Launches Two Winter Sales
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Lacey Pfalz November 11, 2021
AMR Collection has launched two new winter sales across its Dreams Resorts & Spas and the adults-only Secrets Resorts & Spas, called Dream Big and Secrets Love Unlimited.
The Dream Big Package offers an ocean view suite at $199 per room, including a “dream big” door banner, family welcome gift, free 25-minute massage for two adults, a free family photo session and an early check-in and late checkout. The package is available at any Dreams Resorts & Spas property.
The Secrets Love Unlimited package is available for any Secrets resort. It offers a room for $199 for two adults, including a 50-minute couples’ massage, romantic breakfast in bed and an in-room welcome gift with a bottle of wine and fresh berries.
Participating resorts include the Dreams Bahia Mita, the Dreams Jade, the Secrets Bahia Mita, the Dreams Onyx, the Secrets St. Martin and many more.
Both sales run from now until December 16, 2021 for travel through the end of next year.
AMR Collection’s CleanComplete Verification program offers strict health and hygiene protocols, including onsite resources like antigen testing to ensure adherence to international travel regulations.
