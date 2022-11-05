Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Sat November 05 2022

AMR Collection Wins Multiple Awards at 2022 Travvys

Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Rich Thomaselli November 05, 2022

Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya
Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya (Photo via AMResorts)

Hotels and their ownership groups don’t live in a silo. When you operate numerus properties, they need to be all things to all people.

That’s AMR Collection.

With awards in multiple categories handed out at the 2022 Travvy Awards, held in South Florida on Thursday night, AMR Collection once again proved its versatility and cemented its status as one of the leading hotel and resort companies in the Caribbean and Mexico.

With a plethora of choices, AMR Collection can be as intimate as you want or as big as you need. It can offer a romantic dinner for two or a beach volleyball game with new friends.

AMR Collection has it all, and it proved so once again at the 2022 Travvy Awards.

How’s this for collecting some hardware?

AMR Collection won gold for the Best Hotel Chain - Overall and silver for the Best All-Inclusive Hotel Chain.

A silver was also awarded to the company in the category of Best Luxury Hotel/Resort - Mexico for its Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun property. Secrets Maroma also earned a silver for Best All-Inclusive Resort - Destination Weddings.

In the category of Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Caribbean, a silver went to Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa.

Meanwhile, Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya won the gold Travvy award for Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Mexico and Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa was named the Best All-Inclusive - Overall, winning gold.

Finally, Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa won gold in the category of Best All-Inclusive Resort - Spa & Wellness.

Rich Thomaselli
