AMResorts Launches New Secrets Resorts & Spas TV Campaign “LOVE. UNLIMITED.”
Hotel & Resort AMResorts October 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: New video and TV spots center around the spirit of romance and invite viewers to imagine what it feels like to fall in love in paradise amid every conceivable luxury. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Adults-only Secrets Resorts & Spas announces that the brand has launched its all-new TV, digital and integrated campaign titled “LOVE. UNLIMITED.” The 30- and fifteen-second spots are designed to highlight the romantic and elevated luxurious vacation that couples experience across the brand’s sixteen resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. All formats of the ad have launched in designated U.S. markets with the goal of increasing brand awareness and bookings among the target audience.
The cinematic approach places an emphasis on strategic storytelling supported by rich scenes, well-placed dialogue, remarkable visuals and attention-grabbing music to transport viewers from scene to scene.
“We are excited to share this new and captivating concept to reinforce the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand’s elevated adults-only, Unlimited-Luxury vacation experience. The campaign will support brand awareness, emphasize engagement and grow demand for our partners,” stated Erica Doyne, Senior Vice President of Marketing.
Mustache, the creative team behind the campaign, created this spot not just to be more visually striking than typical resort spots, but also to tell an engaging story that is entertaining in a short window of time.
John Limotte, CEO and Executive Creative Director of Mustache, a part of Cognizant Interactive, shared, “In what is considerably a mini-movie, the team created a narrative where each scene between the two main characters is engaging and charged. The spot focuses on the idea of two people falling in love for what feels like the first time in a perfect world of unlimited luxuries and amenities. Their continuous subtle encounters and beautifully shot scenes leave viewers wondering what their own next romantic getaway may be.”
The integrated campaign will be leveraged across digital platforms, on broadcast TV, through public relations and on-property activations, and will be amplified with industry partners and the travel agent community through partnerships, promotions and incentives. A 90-second spot will also be available on the campaign landing page on SecretsResorts.com to offer a deeper look into the creative and narrative.
Guests who book their luxurious Secrets Resorts & Spas vacation now through April 30, 2020, for travel through December 21, 2020, will receive up to 40% savings. Additionally, a special package has been curated where guests may add-on the following services:* (*Add-on package cost of $199)
— Soothing Couples Massage
— Mimosa Breakfast in Bed
— In-Room Welcome Gift
For more information and to watch the new commercial including the full-length feature version, visit info.secretsresorts.com/love-unlimited.
For more information, visit SecretsResorts.com.
SOURCE: Secrets Resorts & Spas press release.
