An All-Inclusive Experience in Playa del Carmen
It’s not uncommon for travelers to venture back to the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas time and time again. These vacation hotspots have stunning beaches, plenty of entertainment and a variety of all-inclusive resorts to choose from.
During trips to these destinations, vacationers also usually find themselves taking day trips into Playa del Carmen, enjoying local shopping and dining. While staying right in the city is appealing, there are not too many all-inclusive properties to choose from.
With a stay at Playa Hotels & Resorts’ adults-only The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, travelers to the area can now have the best of both worlds – staying on the most desirable part of Fifth Avenue in Playa del Carmen while still having an all-inclusive experience.
With the attractions of Fifth Avenue just steps outside of the resort, guests have easy access to all types of shops, local restaurants, bars and entertainment to enjoy throughout the day and into the evening.
When not out and about, visitors to this boutique property can take advantage of all its all-inclusive offerings. In addition to staying in a modern suite, this includes endless options for food and beverages and access to a vibrant rooftop pool and fitness center. There is also a spa on property for those looking for the ultimate level of relaxation, and beach lovers enjoy VIP access to nearby Hilton Playa del Carmen’s beachfront area.
Guests can enhance their stay even more by upgrading to All-Inclusive Plus and receiving access to all the amenities at Hilton Playa del Carmen. Such features include swimming pools, hot tubs, an assortment of restaurants and bars, activities such as beach volleyball and much more.
Whether it’s enjoying the chic, boutique space at The Yucatan, engaging in the energy of Hilton Playa del Carmen or exploring the vibrant Fifth Avenue, guests staying at this new property truly have the best of every world.
