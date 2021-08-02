Last updated: 04:28 PM ET, Mon August 02 2021

All-Inclusive Plus Offers Hilton Yucatan Playa del Carmen Guests More

Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff August 02, 2021

The Yucatan Resort Playa Del Carmen's Rooftop Pool
The Yucatan Resort Playa Del Carmen's Rooftop Pool. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

Enhance your Hilton all-inclusive vacation in Playa del Carmen with an All-Inclusive Plus Package.

Guests staying at the Hilton Yucatan Playa del Carmen are able to experience two resorts for the price of one, taking advantage of the action and nightlife of 5th Avenue's shopping and dining venues as well as the beachfront resort, Hilton Playa del Carmen.

Those who upgrade can experience all of the amenities at both resorts, including the pools, beaches, restaurants, bars and activities, and they can purchase spa treatments, pool cabanas and Chef's Plate while there.

Combining the two resort experiences gives guests access to 10 restaurants, five bars and four lounges that feature exciting cuisines that include everything from traditional Mexican fare to Asian fusion and an authentic tequileria as well as a cigar club bar.

Upgrading also means double the fun with access to pristine beaches with waiter service, a tranquil relaxation pool, oceanfront pool activities, in-pool hot tubs, Zumba and dance classes, billiards, ping-pong, tennis, fitness and more.

The adults-only Yucatan Playa del Carmen is located in the heart of Playa del Carmen's 5th Avenue and offers sophisticated amenities, modern suites and a vibrant rooftop pool. Contemporary furnishings and striking decor welcome visitors from the hustle and bustle of 5th Avenue, where they will find their own private retreat.

Guestrooms are designed for relaxation and comfort. Choose from standard king rooms, superior king or superior double or premium king corner rooms. There are also junior suites with 738 square feet of space, a king bed and a balcony that faces 5th Avenue. The Master Suite offers 1,160 square feet, a king-size bed, a separate living area, two televisions and a large deck with a hot tub.

Corner King at Hilton Yucatan Playa del Carmen
Corner King at Hilton Yucatan Playa del Carmen (photo courtesy Playa Hotels & Resorts)

In addition to the rooftop pool with the La Terraza snack bar, the property offers the El Mural buffet for breakfast, Sakura Maru featuring Nikkei cuisine and the 24-hour Coffee Corner. For those looking to enjoy their rooms, 24-hour in-room dining is available.

The hotel also offers a fitness center, a spa and convenient access to several local attractions, inducing Xcaret Park and Chichen Itza.

