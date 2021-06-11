An Ideal Destination for a Romantic Honeymoon
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann June 11, 2021
The wedding season is back in full swing, and couples are in search of that perfect spot to celebrate their honeymoon following the big day. After a year of postponing wedding dates, resizing guest lists and in some cases changing plans altogether, brides and grooms are putting a significant focus on the honeymoon.
Getting through the stress of planning a wedding in a pandemic means celebrating big afterward, and Playa Hotels & Resorts has just the spot – Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos.
This all-inclusive resort checks all the boxes for two people in love. It begins with choosing a home base for the week. All of the suites at this property are spacious, modern and inviting, but those looking to indulge a bit can choose an oceanfront master suite or the ultimate in opulence, the presidential suite.
Throughout the stay, all the included dining, drinks and entertainment one could wish for are just a short walk away. During the day, couples can choose to participate in watersports, hit the gym or take one of the many classes offered. Or if a day of unwinding is needed, camping out in a comfortable cabana for the morning followed by an afternoon massage at the spa is a perfect recipe for relaxation.
Guests choosing the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos for their honeymoon are treated to a free honeymoon package. This package adds just a few extra special touches to kick up the romance, including flower petals in the suite, a bottle of sparkling wine and a discount at the spa.
The resort has plenty to do for couples to stay busy throughout their trip, but those interested in venturing out can also discover all Los Cabos has to offer, from whale watching and snorkeling to exploring the shops and nightlife at the marina.
Couples might not have been able to pull off the wedding of their dreams this past year, but the honeymoon of their dreams is quite possible with a stay at this luxurious resort. If kitchen appliances and other household items are not needed for wedding gifts, couples can even opt for a honeymoon registry through Playa Hotels & Resorts.
Wedding guests can either put money towards the reservation or purchase real gifts to be waiting for the couple upon arrival. Choosing this route means couples can pay off their honeymoon quicker or opt for extra perks to enhance the stay such as room upgrades and spa treatments.
This resort is a prime spot for an extended stay, but Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos’ convenient location of only a 20-minute drive from the Los Cabos International Airport means it also works great for a long weekend trip.
To learn more about the honeymoon registry or to book that dream honeymoon, contact a travel advisor or visit playaresorts.honeymoonwishes.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva, Los Cabos
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS