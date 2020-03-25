An Update From Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resort
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Claudette Covey March 25, 2020
As increasing numbers of hotels are temporarily closing their doors in the wake of the coronavirus, two Palace Resorts’ properties – The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun and Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun – remain open for business, the company said.
For the time being, the company has closed Moon Palace Cancun, Beach Palace, Sun Palace, Isla Mujeres Palace, Playacar Palace, Moon Palace Jamaica and Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos.
“We aim to have all of our properties re-opened as of May 1, 2020,” a Palace spokeswoman said.
All existing and new reservations made for March and April can be modified to any alternative dates from now through Dec. 15, 2020. All penalties associated with date changes are waivered, including non-refundable reservations.
The company’s cleanliness processes are in compliance with the Mexican government, whose standards are based on the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points system.
Preventative measures at Palace and Le Blanc resorts include providing supplies of hand sanitizers for all guests upon arrival and cleaning commonly used objects in the lobby with SANI 950 every half hour. Front desk clerks use hand sanitizers or wash their hands with soap after attending to each guest, and hand sanitizers are available at every desk.
For questions regarding the company’s coronavirus policies and steps it has taken to keep its guests safe, visit palaceresorts.com/en/relevant-information.
