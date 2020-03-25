Last updated: 12:04 PM ET, Wed March 25 2020

An Update From Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resort

Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Claudette Covey March 25, 2020

Le Blanc Los Cabos Pool, Palace Resorts
The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun and Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun, pictured, are open for business.

As increasing numbers of hotels are temporarily closing their doors in the wake of the coronavirus, two Palace Resorts’ properties – The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun and Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun – remain open for business, the company said.

For the time being, the company has closed Moon Palace Cancun, Beach Palace, Sun Palace, Isla Mujeres Palace, Playacar Palace, Moon Palace Jamaica and Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos.

You May Also Like

Moon Palace Jamaica Family Fun Abounds in Ocho Rios at Moon Palace Jamaica Hotel & Resort

Hindu wedding Palace Resorts’ Dream Wedding Offers Hotel & Resort

Le Blanc Spa Resorts Le Blanc Spa Resorts Announces New Sales Team Hotel & Resort

Cenote Chukum-Ha at Hacienda Chukum, Riviera Maya, Mexico. Moon Palace Cancun’s Exclusive Excursions to Newly... Hotel & Resort

The Real Housewives of New Jersey swim with the Dolphin Cove dolphins The Real Housewives of New Jersey Vacation at Moon... Entertainment

“We aim to have all of our properties re-opened as of May 1, 2020,” a Palace spokeswoman said.

All existing and new reservations made for March and April can be modified to any alternative dates from now through Dec. 15, 2020. All penalties associated with date changes are waivered, including non-refundable reservations.

The company’s cleanliness processes are in compliance with the Mexican government, whose standards are based on the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points system.

Preventative measures at Palace and Le Blanc resorts include providing supplies of hand sanitizers for all guests upon arrival and cleaning commonly used objects in the lobby with SANI 950 every half hour. Front desk clerks use hand sanitizers or wash their hands with soap after attending to each guest, and hand sanitizers are available at every desk.

For questions regarding the company’s coronavirus policies and steps it has taken to keep its guests safe, visit palaceresorts.com/en/relevant-information.

For more information on Palace Resorts, Le Blanc Spa Resort, Mexico, Jamaica

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
hotel room cleaning service

Hotels Nationwide Offer to House First Responders

Velas Resorts' At-Home Activities for All Ages

MGM Resorts Pledges $1 Million for Employees, Donates 400,000 Meals

Hilton Providing Furloughed Workers With Access to Temporary Jobs

Hotel Companies Lay Off, Furlough Thousands of Workers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS