Antigua’s Boutique Carlisle Bay Resort Reopening on October 10
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti September 16, 2020
The five-star, boutique Carlisle Bay all-suite resort on Antigua has announced its imminent reopening, set for October 10, 2020. The low-density, luxury property closed back in April amid the rising COVID-19 pandemic but will return with brand-new safety protocols, as well as a host of new, featured programs to entice travelers who’ve been longing to take their next extraordinary island getaway.
The 87-suite resort is situated on a tranquil bay on Antigua’s southern coast, boasting pristine white sands and backed by a lush rainforest, where guests can indulge in a high-end experience amid incredible natural surroundings. Its enviable location allows plenty of room to roam, and the resort is known for its ability to simultaneously cater to families and couples, accommodating them on opposite ends of the property.
To meet shifting traveler needs and desires, Carlisle Bay is launching several new programs, packages, promotions and on-property changes in conjunction with its October reopening:
—Kids Stay Free at Christmas – In an unprecedented offer, children under the age of 12 who are sharing a suite with their parents can stay for free during Festive Season (December 21, 2020 to January 3, 2021).
—New Kids Club Programs with Outdoor Activities – Carlisle Bay’s Kids Club is launching a safe, new, hands-on learning program that encourages young guests (who’ve been stuck staring at computer screens instead of in classrooms) to reconnect with peers and participate in fun activities that include pizza-making classes, t-shirt tie-dying sessions, nature walks, outdoor movie and popcorn nights and more.
—Local Antiguan Cooking Demos – With more Americans taking up home-cooking than ever (54 percent of whom say they’ll continue post-pandemic), Carlisle Bay will help guests infuse new island flavor into the kitchen by hosting live and interactive cooking demonstrations led by the resort’s Executive Chef. Guests will also receive a recipe booklet to recreate dishes at home.
—Fireside Music and Rum Punch Evenings – Carlisle Bay will host intimate, fireside performances by some of Antigua’s best local musicians on the beach, underneath the stars, paired with special punch cocktails each week.
—Antiguan Culture Trail - Carlisle Bay has created a self-guided cultural map to encourage guests to get out and explore Antigua’s rich, colorful culture and history. Points of interest include the island’s artisanal food shops, art studios, craft stores and historical harbors.
—New Outdoor Gym and Fitness Classes – With social distancing and open-air venues being the order of the day, Carlisle Bay is moving its state-of-the-art gym to an outdoor yoga pavilion. Guests can reserve a time to use the space in pursuit of their fitness goals, and equipment will be fully sanitized after each use. The resort is also adding new and engaging outdoor fitness classes, such as beachfront mat Pilates, yoga, guided kayak tours and private rainforest hikes.
For the fall and winter season, Carlisle Bay is also offering some new hotel packages:
—Family Getaway Packages: A five-night stay that includes Half Day Picnic & Cruise with meals, Rainforest Hike, Kayaking, Stand-Up Paddleboarding, Sailing, Breakfast & Afternoon Tea Daily and VIP Meet & Greet Fast Track Airport Service (from $833 per night for a family of four).
—Remote Work Packages: For those now working from home who desire a change of scenery, Antigua offers the means to stay seamlessly connected while enjoying Caribbean breezes, swaying palm trees and sparkling azure seas. Guests can book a ten-night minimum stay in a Garden View Suite and receive a complimentary upgrade to an Ocean Suite (subject to availability), stocked with workspace essentials like a personal desk, essential office supplies, separate living area, secretarial services and complimentary broadband Wi-Fi. The package includes a $200 resort credit, complimentary laundry service, fresh energy-boosting fruit drinks daily, early check-in and late check-out (from $395 per night).
—Restore Serenity Spa Packages: Five-night meditation, yoga and spa experience that invites guests to decompress from the stresses of 2020. The package includes private, one-on-one yoga and meditation instruction daily, four 60-minute restorative outdoor spa treatments, all meals and beverages, daily afternoon tea and VIP Meet & Greet Fast Track Airport Service (from $685 per night, inclusive of spa treatments and wellness boosts).
—Hiking Antigua Package: The boundless beauty of Antigua’s mountains, valleys and more than 300 beaches could inspire anyone to go exploring. This outdoor-driven, five-night package includes three guided hikes that reveal the island’s history through its landscape, starting at the seventeenth-century port at Nelson’s Dockyard and leading up to Shirley Heights, traversing dry jungle, while absorbing knowledge of the local ecosystem and abundant wildlife. All meals and beverages are included, as well as daily afternoon tea and VIP Meet & Greet Fast Track Airport Service (from $600 per night).
For more information, visit carlisle-bay.com.
