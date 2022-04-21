Atlantis Paradise Island Announces a Multimillion-Dollar Renovation
April 21, 2022
Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau today announced that it’s upping the ante this year by launching a series of multimillion-dollar renovations, and forging exciting new partnerships with hospitality developers and Michelin-starred chefs.
For nearly 25 years, the iconic resort, set on five miles of white-sand beach and distinguished by its trademark pink architecture—especially the distinctive outline of the Royal Towers and Bridge Suite—has been an institution in the area. Paving the way for high-end luxury, hospitality and entertainment in the Bahamas, and indeed the entire Caribbean, Atlantis helped turn Nassau Paradise Island into one of the world’s most famous and fantastical island destinations.
Atlantis also continues to be an environmental leader in The Bahamas, with its nonprofit and conservation organization, the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The resort creates coral nurseries to propagate crucial coral reefs and donates hundreds of mangrove trees each year to help restore the islands' wetland areas, as well as providing education for the local community about ocean conservation and other eco-friendly efforts.
Atlantis has always sought to embrace and embody Bahamian culture, art and cuisine, as well as serving as a custodian and conservator of local marine life. Now the resort is setting its sights even higher and embarking upon a new chapter with a myriad of massive upgrades and striking enhancements, set to include a total reimagining of The Beach Tower and all Royal Tower guestrooms and suites, plus a rejuvenated Atlantis Casino and an expansion of its world-class dining scene to include another Michelin-starred chef.
VIP-Level Accommodations
The renovation of all guestrooms and suites in The Royal East Tower is slated for completion by summer 2022, with refreshed rooms and suites in The Royal West Tower set to follow shortly thereafter. Soothing design elements borrow from the natural Bahamian seascape and aquamarine waters, white-sand beaches and coral reefs that surround the resort.
A total revamp of the world-famous Bridge Suite is on track for completion in 2023. Designers aim to achieve the epitome of laid-back luxury on a grand scale, with bold, organic and opulent interior elements; along with textures and visual details that reflect the resort’s overriding oceanic aesthetic motif, the legend of Atlantis. Décor choices and glistening gold finishes will remind guests of treasures sunken in the famous lost city.
For a project further down the line, Atlantis has partnered with David Grutman of Groot Hospitality to develop a brand-new “oasis within an oasis”, which it’s calling ‘Somewhere Else’. The concept will be a unique oceanfront escape set to open in 2024 and usurp The Beach Tower’s current location. Somewhere Else will offer 400 guestrooms and suites, inclusive of upscale amenities, and surrounded by lush landscaping, multiple pools, recreation areas, top-notch dining options, and venues to host live entertainment and performances.
