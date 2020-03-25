Atlantis, Paradise Island, Closes Temporarily
March 25, 2020
Atlantis, Paradise Island, in the Bahamas has closed temporarily.
The resort announced the temporary closure due to COVID-19 and the measures were taken in order to protect the health, safety and well-being of Atlantis’ team members, guests and the local community.
“We have been navigating the current situation minute-by-minute, day-by-day, adjusting as we learn more. One thing remains constant: nothing matters more than the health, safety and well-being of our team members, guests and communities. We must confront the reality that togetherness may be a threat to the health and safety of our community and loved ones at this time,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis, Paradise Island.
The resort said that the closure will last through May 15, 2020, at which time the property will make a decision on an official reopening date.
For those with bookings, Atlantis has updated its travel policy in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Travelers with stays booked through May 15, 2020, are entitled to a stay credit in the amount quoted in the original reservation for room, taxes and products offered by Atlantis such as airport transfers, cabanas and marine activities.
The stay credit is kept on file for 18 months for a future stay at the resort.
Travelers who are unsure of their future travel plans can cancel their reservations for a full refund, credited to their account within 60 to 90 days.
