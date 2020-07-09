Atlantis Paradise Island Delays Reopening to July 30
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Patrick Clarke July 09, 2020
Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas has pushed back its reopening date to July 30 due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States, a key market for the popular resort.
Last month, the property had announced plans to begin a phased reopening on July 7 with the return of The Royal and Harborside Resort while The Cove was scheduled to reopen July 14.
AIDA Cruises Resuming Domestic Sailings in AugustCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Mexico Travel Restrictions: Can You Visit Popular Tourism...Destination & Tourism
Could 'Quickie Trips' Be the Key to Summertime Travel...Impacting Travel
"Since we made that decision, the COVID-19 virus shifted from a steady decline to a recent surge in many of our key markets," President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell wrote in a letter to guests. "From the start of the pandemic, we have taken the lead in being vigilant in following the guidance and direction shared by The Bahamas Ministry of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization. It is our responsibility as stakeholders in the community, and to our guests, team members, and partners alike, to continue our vigilance. For these reasons and out of an abundance of caution, Atlantis Paradise Island has moved its reopening date to July 30."
Oswell said that reservation agents would contact affected guests to issue refunds and stay credits and assist them with rebooking for later dates. "If we are not able to reach you before your planned stay, rest assured, we will honor the value of your trip, and your reservation automatically becomes an unused stay credit valid for 18 months," she added.
Upon reopening later this month, Atlantis will introduce elevated health and safety protocols developed with the Cleveland Clinic as part of the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise, including express check-in, physical distancing, mask requirements in elevators and at casino table games and frequent sanitization throughout the resort.
Most amenities will be available during the initial reopening phase, including the Atlantis Casino, at least 20 dining outlets, several miles of beaches, pools, golf, tennis, fitness center, Mandara Spa, Aquaventure slides, Dolphin Cay and The Dig, among other offerings.
The Bahamas resumed international commercial travel on July 1 but is one of many destinations requiring visitors to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in order to avoid having to quarantine for two weeks.
For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS