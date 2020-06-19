Last updated: 08:08 AM ET, Fri June 19 2020

Atlantis Paradise Island to Begin Reopening in July

Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Donald Wood June 19, 2020

The beach at Atlantis, Paradise Island
What with all the swimming pools and water slides, it's easy to forget there's a great beach at Atlantis, Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

Officials from Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas announced The Royal and Harborside Resort would begin welcoming guests again on July 7 and The Cove would reopen on July 14.

The phased reopening is part of Paradise Island’s plan developed with the help of the Cleveland Clinic to ensure the health and safety of employees and visitors. The partnership also helped create the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise, a series of cleaning and sanitization policies.

Most of the amenities the property has become known for will be open, including the Atlantis Casino, 20 dining outlets, miles of white sand beaches, pools, golf, tennis, fitness center, Mandara Spa, Aquaventure slides, Dolphin Cay, The Dig and other offerings.

Travelers can Live Your Best Summer by booking one of Atlantis' four distinct special offers that include air and hotel packages, complimentary nights and resort credits. The offers are available to book now with travel dates starting July 7.

“We're thrilled to welcome guests and team members back to Atlantis,” Atlantis Paradise Island president Audrey Oswell said in a statement. “Nothing matters more than the health, safety, and well-being of our guests, team members, and the local community.”

“The Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise is our commitment to working with global health experts to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone who enters our doors,” Oswell continued. “We can't wait for guests to join us again for the unforgettable Bahamian experience that sets Atlantis apart as the most remarkable destination resort in the world.”

The resort’s Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise is a comprehensive initiative focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions and workplace protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The reopening of Atlantis will coincide with the fifth phase of The Bahamas' de-escalation plan and the resumption of international commercial travel, including flights by major U.S. airlines to The Bahamas on July 1.

