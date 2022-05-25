Last updated: 03:34 PM ET, Wed May 25 2022

Atlantis Paradise Island Launches Summer Sale

Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Lauren Bowman May 25, 2022

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas
Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Atlantis Paradise Island has a new offer to entice travelers to visit.

Now through June 8th, guests have the chance to save by booking a room at The Cove or The Royal at Atlantis Paradise Island.

Guests must book a minimum of four nights and travel needs to take place before October 31, 2022. The Summer Sale gives guests the fourth night free and will be shown as a 25% savings during checkout. And with new renovations coming to the property, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

The property is currently underway with a multi-million dollar renovation.

Enhancements for The Royal East Tower are scheduled to be completed by the end of summer, while The Royal West Tower will conclude shortly thereafter. Guests will also see a revitalized Atlantis Casino as well as have the chance to experience new culinary delights from another Michelin-starred chef.

The Cove and The Royal offer guests suite-only rooms with enough space to make you feel at home. Take in the beautiful vistas and relax in luxury.

Guests at Atlantis Paradise Island can enjoy miles of white sandy beaches, thrills of the on-site waterpark - Aquaventure, relax in the lazy river and more all within steps of their hotel building.

As travel returns and the pent-up demand increases, summer travel deals abound for hotels and resorts.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

