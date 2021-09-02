Atlantis Paradise Island Offers New Fall Sale
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Lacey Pfalz September 02, 2021
The Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas is now offering a new fall sale giving guests two nights free for those who book at least four nights by September 30, 2021.
Learn more about Atlantis Paradise Island
Say goodbye to Monday blues with this new sale. Guests who book at least four nights by September 30 for travel until October 31, 2021, can get their Mondays and Tuesdays free.
Visitors can also receive two free rapid antigen tests to satisfy the United States’ return requirements. Should the travel party be larger than two guests, rapid antigen tests can be attained at an additional cost.
The all-inclusive resort offers free access to the water park, a service shuttle between hotels and resorts, a complimentary reusable water bottle, access to the fitness center for two guests each day, as well as complimentary WiFi access in all rooms and in the main lobbies.
Guests can lounge around on the beach, hang out at one of the bars or enjoy a relaxing day at the spa before heading out to swim with dolphins, snorkel or scuba in the ocean, or enjoy one of the other incredible and memorable excursions available at the Atlantis Paradise Island.
The resort’s flexible cancellation policy allows guests to cancel their trip without added penalties up to 72 hours prior to check-in.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS