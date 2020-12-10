Atlantis Paradise Island Reopens With New Programs and Amenities
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Brian Major December 10, 2020
Bahamas mega-resort Atlantis Paradise Island reopened Thursday featuring newly renovated Royal East Tower guestrooms and Harborside Resort villas, said company officials. The property will also debut The Reef, a resort section featuring residential-style studios and suites, on December 17.
The re-opened property is offering guests holiday packages including the “12 Days of Atlantis,” which beginning December 14 will offer a surprise gift each day for guests who book a future stay via the Atlantis website. Gifts will include complimentary activities and amenities including spa treatments, shopping opportunities and fine dining experiences.
Other resort holiday activities will include holiday craft-making, themed movie nights and a socially distanced beach celebration to welcome 2021, said resort officials.
Atlantis and its adjacent facilities – the Ocean Club Golf Course, The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort and the Comfort Suites Paradise Island – operate within the Paradise Island Safe Zone, an enhanced COVID-19 screened area within which registered guests have access to all three properties' amenities. Sanitized transportation to all the venues is provided to guests.
Safe zone property guests are not required to take The Bahamas’ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth day of their visit if they stay within the Paradise Island Safe Zone for the duration of their vacation. Atlantis will offer the Day 5 Rapid Antigen Test free of charge at its onsite medical clinic for guests who prefer to be tested.
The resort is also offering new bespoke guest experiences for families, small groups and couples, including adventures at Dolphin Cay, private sunset speedboat tours, art tours, shark and mermaid camps, intimate dinners on the beach and dive-in movie nights.
Atlantis has additionally implemented an Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise program featuring “best practices and guidelines focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
“We are so happy to welcome everyone safely back to Atlantis,” said Audrey Oswell, Atlantis’ president and managing director. “We have taken this time to complete a renovation of our Royal East Tower guestrooms and curate resort offerings and experiences to meet the needs of today’s travelers.”
For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS