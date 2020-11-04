Baha Mar Anchor Property Sets Reopening Date
The largest of the Bahamas’ Baha Mar mega-resort’s properties will re-open next month as part of a phased re-launch for the Nassau-based property.
Anchor hotel Grand Hyatt Baha Mar will re-open on December 17, followed by the Rosewood Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar properties, each of which will feature “enhanced safety and health measures,” said Baha Mar officials in a statement.
Opening dates for the Rosewood and SLS Baha Mar properties, as well as for the adjacent Meliá Nassau Beach property were not announced. Baha Mar will require Grand Hyatt Baha Mar guests to take a complimentary COVID-19 rapid antigen test upon arrival in addition to the territory’s updated visitor protocols.
The re-opened property will feature “safely reimagined” guest amenities including hygiene and sanitization practices across the mega-resort’s hotels, the Baha Mar Casino and its Performing Arts & Convention Center which “exceed recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” said resort officials.
Additionally, Baha Mar’s “Commitment to Wellbeing” incorporates revised cleanliness protocols, enhanced housekeeping and engineering, while establishing “heightened food safety and digital ordering and touchless payment” systems, said officials. The measures are designed to ensure guests experience “an abundance of contactless experiences” beginning at check-in.
“Our focus on safety, health and well-being is our number one priority,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president. “We have built upon the natural strengths and intimate experiences of the resort destination to re-introduce signature and new guest offerings.”
Davis said expansion work at the sprawling mega-resort continued as scheduled despite the property’s closure and the collapse of travel following the pandemic’s outbreak.
The $300 million, second phase of the resort’s upgrade includes improvements to the adjacent Meliá Nassau Beach property and the 2021 debut of Baha Bay, a “luxury aquatic experience” scheduled for completion in 2021.
