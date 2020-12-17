Baha Mar Mega-Resort Reopens
Hotel & Resort Brian Major December 17, 2020
Nassau’s Baha Mar mega-resort re-opened today featuring “heightened safety and health measures,” said company officials. The Cable Beach property’s anchor, the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, resumed operations Wednesday as part of a phased reopening, with the Rosewood Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar resorts to reopen in 2021.
Baha Mar’s Commitment to Wellbeing features revised cleanliness protocols that “go above and beyond Baha Mar’s already rigorous standards,” and encompass all of the resort’s four branded hotels, including the Meliá Nassau Beach.
The program also features enhanced housekeeping and engineering, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments and additional technology that enables contactless experiences from guest check in.
“Today marks a significant milestone in the revitalization of international travel and return of our guests, to the Caribbean and The Bahamas,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president. “We are humbled by the tremendous support of our guests and look forward to honoring this monumental occasion with the entire Baha Mar community.”
Guests will have access to a wide range of amenities and facilities, including the 100,000 square feet Baha Mar Casino; alfresco dining at Baha Mar restaurants including Katsuya, Fi’lia, 3 Tides Fish House, Stix Noodle Bar, Drift and Carna by Dario Cecchini steakhouse.
Also available are Baha Mar’s Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course Royal Blue; the nine-court Racquet Club; Mini Blue, a new 18-hole “championship” miniature golf course; an ESPA spa featuring treatments and therapies combining proven traditional practices with progressive health and wellness concepts and an Explorers Club featuring kids activities, educational wildlife encounters, games and multimedia experiences.
